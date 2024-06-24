From over 9,000 submitted images to the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards competition, Belgian photographer Eric T’Kindt has been announced as the winner with an image of Japanese Gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, taken at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The winning image was decided from the 24 winning images of each sports category. The winning images and Top 10 from each category are available to view online at www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com

Winner: Hashimoto at the Bars by Eric T’Kindt

Silver: A new superhero? The perfect match between a spotlight and a head by Isaac Morillas

Bronze: Duck Dive by Ryan Pierse

From World Sports Photography Awards: A photograph of Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, which captures an incredible moment where athlete, spectacle and photographer come together in perfect harmony, has won this year’s World Sports Photography Awards. The image was taken by Belgian photographer Eric T’Kindt at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Antwerp, Belgium,

This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Extreme Sports and Football. More than 1400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries around the world submitted more than 9000 images to this year’s competition.

The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world’s best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge and sponsor of the 2024 ‘World Sports Photography Awards,’ I am once again astounded by the exceptional talent showcased in this year’s entries. Photography has the unique ability to capture the raw emotions and intense moments of sports, telling stories that resonate deeply with viewers long after the moment has passed.”

The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the World Sports Photography Awards website.

For more information visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com

