PHOTOLOGY 2024 is an exhibition of inspiring photographic work illustrating thought-provoking ideas from aspiring conceptual, fine art, documentary and editorial photographers enrolled on Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Higher National Diplomas (HNDs) and BA Top Up courses at Morley College London.

Students have been responding to a rapidly changing society exploring imagery within contemporary contexts, while producing creative photographic work that covers a variety of photographic disciplines from documentary, to still life, landscape, portraiture, and conceptual photography. The PHOTOLOGY 2024 show navigates both digital and analogue landscapes, bringing fresh perspectives to creative communications.

For the first time in College’s history five mature students will be exhibiting photographic degree work at the show, demonstrating the range of Morley photography courses, and the abundance of opportunities for all.

PHOTOLOGY 2024 will be on display at The Morley Gallery in Waterloo from the 3rd – 6th July 2024. Alongside the BA students, work from students studying HNC/HND photography programs will also be on show, representing the diversity and an abundance of talent that is Morley College.

BA Top-Up: exhibiting Photology photographers

Alexandru Radu Popescu

Image: Alexandru Radu Popescu

As a fine art photographer, my journey in the world of visual expression has been one of evolution, resilience, and unwavering passion. Born in Romania and nurtured by the vibrant streets of Italy, my early encounters with photography were humble yet profound, instilling in me a lifelong dedication to the craft.

My artistic odyssey took flight against the backdrop of personal upheaval, driving me to seek solace and inspiration through the lens of my camera. Immigrating to London marked a pivotal chapter in my artistic narrative, where I immersed myself in the dynamic pulse of the city’s cultural landscape.

From capturing the sartorial elegance of London Fashion Week to delving into the emotive realms of opera and embassy events, my lens has traversed diverse realms of human expression. Yet, it is in the intimate dialogue between subject and frame that I find my truest calling.

My ongoing UNIC project is a testament to this ethos, fusing portraiture with the microscopic intricacies of the human iris. This fusion of macro and micro, of the seen and unseen, reflects my ceaseless quest to unearth the hidden narratives that dwell beneath the surface.

Image: Alexandru Radu Popescu

As I embark on the culmination of my academic journey, obtaining a BA in Photography, I stand at the threshold of infinite possibility. With each click of the shutter, I endeavour to craft visual symphonies that transcend the mundane, inviting viewers to ponder the profound beauty within the ordinary.

In partnership with Lambeth Council and through personal explorations, I continue to unveil the poetry of existence, one frame at a time. My art is not merely a reflection of the world around me, but a testament to the transformative power of perception—a testament to the boundless potential of the human spirit.

Through my lens, I seek to illuminate the brief, to celebrate the fleeting moments that whisper of eternity. In a world fraught with noise and chaos, my photography serves as a silent hymn to the sacredness of the present moment a reminder that within the stillness, lies the promise of infinite discovery.

Instagram: @alexandruradupopescu

Andrea Kozack

Deepti from the project Here and There Image: Andrea Kozack

Here and There celebrates the rich tapestry of multicultural identities within the United Kingdom. This series of diptychs serves as a personal journey towards equilibrium, belonging, and joy.

Drawing inspiration from my own multicultural background and deep affection for the UK, I consciously pivot towards a narrative of positivity amidst the prevalent discourse of cultural dissonance. Each diptych in this series serves as a poignant self-dialogue, inviting viewers to witness the intricate interplay between one’s heritage and their present environment.

Through careful curation, subjects are depicted within their cherished settings, juxtaposed with elements that serve as poignant reminders of their roots or the places they’ve left behind. This deliberate fusion of past and present encapsulates an enduring sense of optimism, symbolising an unwavering belief in the richness of life and the power of cultural amalgamation.

“Here and There” is not merely a visual documentation but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, navigating the complexities of identity with grace and resilience. It is a celebration of diversity, a testament to the beauty of cultural fusion, and a reminder of the unyielding pursuit of happiness amidst life’s ever-changing landscape.

www.andreakozak.com

Instagram: @andreakozak.photography

Anne-Marie Ellison

Estelle, from the project Come Undone Image: Anne-Marie Ellison

Anne-Marie is a London based photographer. Her work ranges from still life and portraiture, to conceptual projects, which symbolise a desire to represent a psychological space and the ways in which we engage with it.

Most recently, the Pre-Raphaelite artists of the Victorian era with their use of poetry, mythology and admiration for symbolism, sparked Anne-Marie’s interest in the ethereal portrayal of fallen women and Come Undone.

‘Life is a series of experiences, each allowing us to grow and formulate personal opinions. Self-discovery has come with age and a profound inner strength influences my art. I have an experimental view of portraiture; and I am interested in the reflective characteristics of identity and personality.

Come Undone – is to become disintegrated, to break into parts or pieces, figuratively fall apart, to come to ruin, to fail, to lose one’s composure or self-control. In English literature and art strong independent women often give away their power for the love of a man. It is as if their emotions have weakened their self-assurance and rendered them worthless. We have become so accustomed to reports of female brutality that it takes the death of Kashif Anwar and Caroline Flack, both successful women in their field of work, to make us question how empowered women truly are.

My series Come Undone is a layered narrative centred around the staged scene with the mirror. The additional sets of flowers and portraits of the women using a medium format camera signify hope and resolution.’

www.anne-marie-ellison.com

Instagram: @aellison_photography

Nick Gardner

Maggie & Phoebe, from the DOGS@JOBS project Image: Nick Gardner

Nick Gardner is a London based photographer who started his career in Radio before moving into Broadcast & Corporate TV.

His SYMBIOSIS project last year looked at the working relationship between humans and dogs. Featuring everything from the work of search and rescue dogs, dogs for the disabled and medical detection dogs, to dog daycare services, vet practices and even puppy yoga. The project producing a contemporary snapshot of how dogs assist us and how we help them.

DOGS@JOBS is inspired by Nick’s childhood on the Norfolk Broads where his family ran a small Post Office and gift shop. Living above the premises meant that everyone was involved, in some part, with the business. This included the family’s black Labrador who would spend her time under the Post Office counter from the moment the shop opened in the morning until closing time at 5pm.

This new exhibition features dogs who also provide support and companionship to their owners throughout the day.

Instagram: @dogsofraw @saltydogpix

Tilly Hunter

For the Memory I – Galantamine (compound) from the Narcissus, from the series The Healing Garden Image: Tilly Hunter

‘My final degree project The Healing Garden, is a series that looks at humanity’s use of tree and plant forms in both herbal and pharmaceutical medicine. Such discoveries were made during the Ancient Egyptian civilisation, where Mint, Sage and Juniper for example, were regularly used to solve everyday health problems. We have been looking to nature for healing and cure ever since, though it is easy to overlook such connections and history in our world of today, where medicine is pharmaceutically mass produced and regularly comes in the form of tablets or liquid.

Our knowledge has developed considerably over the last few centuries. The Echinacea plant is commonly used for respiratory viruses and Arnica flower for bruising, but do we ever think of these botanical forms as something from our garden? New discoveries of plants with healing properties are being made all the time. The Yew tree has provided us with treatments for cancer and galantamine a compound found in snowdrops and daffodils is used to manage Alzheimer’s disease.

My sequence of botanical images falls under the genre of fine art photography. It is created with the intention to highlight and remind us of this long-time dependence on nature for healing, with the hope of encouraging a better understanding of and greater respect for our environment and what grows around us. This should not be a one-way relationship where we take, take, take. We need to look after nature, as well as it looks after us.’

A Cure for Cancer I – The Madagascan Periwinkle, from the series The Healing Garden Image: Tilly Hunter

Instagram: @tillyhunterimages

Higher National Certificate: exhibiting Photology photographers

Angela Howell

Image: Angela Howell

‘Capturing what I see through the lens freezes time. It’s a feeling I cannot put into words when I know I have the image once I press the shutter button. Photography allows me to capture and keep moments that could be forgotten’.

As a London-based photographer, I focus on capturing moments in fashion at home and abroad. I am committed to creating images that are not just beautiful but also honest and authentic, reflecting the true relationship between the subject and their style. Each subject has a unique story, and I am dedicated to capturing this essence through my images, showcasing their individual style through clothing and accessories.’

www.lensonpoint.com

Instagram: @lens.on.point

Barbara Gorniak

Image: Barbara Gorniak

‘I specialise in food portraiture and lifestyle photography. My food and fresh produce images are quite colourful. I enjoy working with different textures and shapes and am keen to make sure the colours and tones work well together. Food photography has always inspired me. As a result it is a subject that I wanted to explore and present, but in a less obvious form. In this era of large-scale food waste, my series Beauty of decay, aims to show that rotten food can be transformed into something beautiful and artistic.’

Instagram: @babs_gorniak

John Pettitt

Image: John Pettitt

John is fascinated by the heritage of photography, its processes and techniques. He chooses to restrict his work to lens-based image-making with only minimal interventions to the image recorded by the camera to more effectively explore how traditional photographic practices and stylistic grammar can provide effective responses to contemporary subjects and situations. His has an allusive, oblique approach to chosen themes.

‘I first got to use a camera and make images as a 5-year-old. The wonder of having the agency to grasp moments of my own lived experience and communicate these to others has never diminished. I am completing the HNC in Photography at Morley College, London in 2024 while further developing projects examining the action of the past on the present and future and the impact of our species on the environment on which our survival depends.’

Mariam Yaqub

Image: Mariam Yaqub

Mariam is a British Pakistani photographer based in London whose primary focus is on conceptual art, where she uses her camera to explore the complexities and contradictions of the human condition. Her work often features surrealistic elements, which she uses to create powerful visual representations of her subjects’ emotions and thoughts. She is drawn to the power of colour and light in conveying a visual narrative, enabling subtle as well as striking feelings and concepts to be conveyed.

Instagram: @mariamyaqub99

Tracy Hayward

Image: Tracy Hayward

‘Following on from an idea established while working in the studio of posing with a bag and making the bag the focus of the shot. I then explored the concept of a lifestyle composition making the bag centre stage and the model set back looking from behind the bag. I explored this idea and experimented with different ways to pose with the bag finally deciding on this peep-through concept to show both the bag and the user together in the final shot.’

PHOTOLOGY 2024

The Morley Gallery, Waterloo

3rd – 6th July 2024

Free entry

