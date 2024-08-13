The Paris 2024 Olympics ended last weekend, but it’s fair to say we were left with a lot of memorable moments in images taken by the many photojournalists and sports photographers that covered the event. See some of the best Paris 2024 Olympics photos taken over the past weeks below and find out what cameras they were taken with!

Defying Gravity

This photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP has gone viral. (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images) NIKON Z 9

Captured by French photographer Jerome Brouillet with a Nikon Z9, this photo shows Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina celebrating the moment he “kicked out” at the end of a wave. Medina points his finger in the air after receiving a near-perfect 9.9 score.

Find out more: EPIC photo of gravity defying surfer Gabriel Medina in the air goes viral during Olympics

Rhythmic gymnast with ball

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images Canon EOS R3 · f/2.8 · 1/2500s · 400mm · ISO3200

This photo of Italian rhythmic gymnast Sofia Raffaeli as she performed during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification was taken with a Canon EOS R3.

Layers of the Games

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images Canon EOS R5m2 · f/11 · 1/1600s · 36mm · ISO2500

Taken with a Canon EOS R5 Mark II, this is among several digital composite images put together by photographer Hector Vivas during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This photo shows a general view of the Jumping Individual Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles. Layers of the Games shows in one image the multiple moments that happen during a game or a day of competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from a fixed camera.

Gymnastics podium photo

Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images NIKON Z 9

Taken by photographer Gabriel Bouys with a Nikon Z9, this photo depicts Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade celebrating her gold medal victory in the women’s floor excercise podium as US gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to her in admiration.

Find out more: Gymnastics podium photo goes viral during the Olympics

The Return of the Fans

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Canon EOS R3 · f/4 · 1/200s · 29mm · ISO100

This photo taken with a Canon EOS R3 is part of sport photographer Carmen Mandato’s series of portraits of fans at the Olympic games in Paris. Paris 2024 marks the return of fans to the Olympics after the games in Tokyo 2020 were heavily impacted by COVID19 and social distancing measures.

If you’re looking to take shots like this, where timing is critical, have a look our guide to best cameras for photojournalism and best cameras for sports photography and our guide to the best cameras for action and sports photography.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.