Captured by photographer Gabriel Bouys, a photo depicting Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade celebrating her gold medal victory in the women’s floor excercise podium as US gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to her in admiration, has become another photo to win the public’s hearts on social media during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

‘First, it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us,’ Biles, who won silver, said in a press conference. ‘But then Jordan (who won bronze) was like, ‘Should we bow to her?’ And I was like, ‘absolutely’ – it was just the right thing to do.’

When looking at the EXIF data for the photo, it was taken with the Nikon Z9, Nikon’s professional full-frame mirrorless camera, that offers impressive shooting speeds, much like another viral Olympics photo.

US’s Simone Biles (silver), Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (gold) and US’ Jordan Chiles (bronze) pose during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women’s floor exercise event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) NIKON Z 9

