Sponsored: One of the most innovative camera and lens makers in the market, OM System is helping you save a ton of money this summer with an attractive cashback offer which lasts until August 17th.

First up is a whopping £400 cashback on OM System’s flagship mirrorless camera, the OM-1 Mark II. Enjoy AI Subject Detection AF, industry-leading stabilisation, and powerful computational features like Live ND, Live GND, Live Composite, Focus Stacking and Pro Capture — making this camera perfect for dynamic landscapes, wildlife, macro and action shots.

Weighing at only 599g (with battery and memory card) and measuring a compact 138.8 x 91.6 x 72.7mm, the OM-1 Mark II is light and wieldly enough to carry around all day on your summer travels. With IP53 weather sealing too, it’s ready for any conditions, so is the perfect companion for your trips, wherever in the world you are going.

In our original five-star review of the OM-1 Mark II, we were very impressed. ‘With excellent subject detection auto-focus, you can rely on getting great shots from the OM-1 Mark II. It’s an enjoyable camera to use, with excellent handling, and has a vast range of features to explore.’

OM System OM-1 Mark II. Photo Andy Westlake

OM-1 Mark II key features

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

The OM-1 Mark II is available body only for £2149 with cashback, down from £2,199, or for £2,599 with the 12-40mm Pro II kit lens, down from £2,699. Click here for the cashback offer.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Photo: JW/AP

Buying a tough camera is no longer a tough choice!

There is also £75 cashback on the OM System Tough TG-7 camera. As well as being drop/shock/dust/and freeze-proof, the OM System Tough TG-7 is waterproof down to 15 metres – more than enough for most people’s summer holidays.

In addition, you can shoot raw, adjust manual controls, and to help capture as much light as possible there’s an F2.0 aperture at the wide-angle end of the lens.

The OM System Tough TG-7 is a great choice for video too: 4K 30/25fps video recording comes as standard, and you can also record vertical videos and time-lapse movies in camera.

OM System Tough TG-7 in red. Photo JW

OM System Tough TG-7 key features

12MP 1/2.33inch BSI CMOS Sensor

4x optical zoom lens, f/2.0-4.9, 24-100mm equivalent

In-body image stabilisation (CMOS shift, up to 2.5stops)

3inch screen, 1040K

15m waterproof

Drop/Shock/Dust/Freezeproof

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

GPS, Elevation, Temperature

ISO100 – ISO12800

4K 30/25fps video recording

113.9mm (W) x 65.8mm (H) x 32.7mm (D)

249g

Via the summer cashback scheme, the OM System Tough TG-7 is available for £449, a saving of £50. It is also available with a wide range of accessories, including underwater housing, silicon cases and a flash diffuser. Again, full details here.

OMDS OM-System TG-7 with FD-1 Diffusor. Image: OMDS

To the power of IV

Don’t miss the summer cashback discount on the OM System E-M10 Mark IV too. In our original review, we described it as a terrific entry level camera, praising its excellent JPEG image quality with highly attractive colours, stylish design and well laid-out, tactile controls, extremely effective in-body stabilisation and useful advanced features.

The OM System E-10 Mark IV remains one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners, but also offers plenty to keep more experienced photographers happy too.

Thanks to its new enlarged grip, the E-M10 IV can be used one-handed

OM System E-M10 Mark IV key features

20MP Four Thirds sensor

• ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

• Up to 15 frames per second shooting

• 121-point contrast-detect AF

• 5-axis in-body stabilisation

• 4K 30fps video recording

Via the summer cashback offer, you can get the camera in black or silver for £649, saving £50, for £749 with the wonderfully compact pancake lens, or for £999 with the versatile 14-150mm II kit lens.

See here for full details.

OM System summer cashback offer terms and conditions

Purchases have to be made between 19.06.2025 and 17.08.2025.

Claim your purchase until 31.08.2025 here.

This promotion can be modified or updated without prior notice.

The promotion is limited to one entry per person and a maximum of one the same product.

It cannot be combined with other promotions, transferred or redeemed for cash.

While stock lasts.

Click here for the full terms and conditions.

