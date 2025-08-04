If you are looking for a reasonably priced full-frame mirrorless camera with a versatile lens for this summer’s travels, the Canon EOS R8 is light and affordable, while still offering great image quality.

In our original review, we praised its performance. ‘You just can’t argue with the results. Quite simply, it delivers great images shot after shot.’ While our reviewer also cited some handling issues, no camera is perfect, and for this money you will not mind getting used to them! With 4k video recording on board, it’s also a great camera for vloggers and content creators.

You can now get it in a competitively priced Content Creator kit, featuring the Canon EOS R8, a versatile RF24–50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM standard zoom lens, compact unidirectional stereo microphone, and tripod grip with bundled wireless remote control.

For $1849 you will be very ‘content’ with the Content Creator Kit!

Canon EOS R8 key features