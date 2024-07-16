You can save $1000 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 full frame mirrorless camera! It had an RRP of $2699 with 2 lenses when it was released three years ago, and has now seen a considerable price drop. The S5 camera with 20-60mm lens, and S 85mm F1.8 lens, is now available to buy for only $1699 from Amazon US, using the link below:

You can also buy it, for even less, at $1497 with the 20-60mm lens (without the 85mm lens), from Amazon US, using the link below:

At $1,497.99, this is almost 30% off its original price of $2,099.99.

If you’re in the UK, then you can buy the Panasonic Lumix S5, with the 20-60mm lens, for just £999, using this link below:

Panasonic Lumix S5 at a glance:

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1,840k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

7fps continuous shooting (5fps in AFC)

Dual card slots

4K 60/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit video

Splash/dust resistant

In our review of the Panasonic Lumix S5, we said ‘There’s a great deal to like about the S5 as a stills camera. Image quality, particularly the level of fine detail recorded in raw files at high ISO is outstanding. This is backed up by an easy-to-use high-resolution mode and a quite brilliant 20-60mm kit lens that lets you squeeze more in the frame than most kit zooms.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

See all our Amazon Prime Day UK deals, all our Amazon Prime Day US deals, or find the latest deals here.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.