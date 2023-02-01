New Samsung flagship smartphone range also includes the S23+ and the S23

Samsung has announced the S23 Ultra smartphone, featuring – for the first time in a Samsung – a 200 megapixel main camera sensor.

It uses technology which Samsung calls “adaptive sensor technology” to merge 16 pixels into one for the promise of better light gathering capability. This is otherwise known as pixel binning and means that by default, images are still output as 12 megapixels. You can shoot with the full 200 megapixels in a special mode, if preferred.

The 200MP sensor/camera is also joined by a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two telephoto lenses (3x and 10x), both backed by 10 megapixel sensors. 100X “space zoom” is also available – a form of digital zoom which blends together the 10x lens and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. The selfie camera on the front of the phone has also been improved, with it now including “Super HDR” technology, and the ability to shoot at 60fps for improved video.

With a screen measuring 6.8-inches, the S23 Ultra is the first Samsung to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the screen, which promises to be tough and scratch-resistant. The screen also uses 22% recycled materials, while the rest of the smartphone also boasts the use of more recycled materials than ever before.

Design-wise, the S23 Ultra is relatively similar to its predecessor, but the contour cut camera housing has now been removed for a cleaner design around the lens modules. As with the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra comes with an “S Pen” stylus, which can be used to make notes on screen, but also as a remote release for the camera.

The S23 Ultra includes the ability to shoot in raw format, as well as advanced apps which are pre-installed on the phone for photographic use, including ExpertRAW, which gives you a heavy degree of control over your shooting parameters. The ExpertRAW app has also been improved to allow you to photograph at 50 megapixels – where previously it was limited to 12.

8K improvements

Videographers may be interested to know that 8K can be recorded in 30fps, and compared with last year’s S22 Ultra can now can be shot at a wider angle. The phone also benefits from improved VDIS (video stabilisation) and an improved optical image stabilisation system.

As is pretty much the case for every new smartphone announced of late, computational photography and AI play a big part. The S23 Ultra is fitted with the latest processor which facilitates technology such as multi-frame processing, as well as AI analysis of elements in a scene such as hair, skin and features to adjust settings and results accordingly. Other features, such as Astro Hyperlapse also make use of the latest processor and AI tech.

Other notable features include a 5000mAH battery, and IP68 waterproofing.

The S23 Ultra price will be £1249 for the smallest memory (256GB), rising to £1399 for 512GB and £1599 for 1TB.

Also announced today is the new S23+ and S23 smartphones, which sit below the S23 Ultra in the line-up. Both feature three cameras on the rear of the model, with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto camera.

We found the Samsung S22 Ultra to be one of the best smartphones for photographers – look out for a full review of the S23 Ultra in due course.

PRESS RELEASE:

London, UK – February 1, 2023 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23, marking a new era of Galaxy’s ultimate premium phone experience. Samsung Galaxy’s epic camera gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI. The “Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” unleashes premium experiences, including ground-breaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming feature and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics.

Samsung UK’s newly appointed VP Head of MX Division, Samsung UK and Ireland, James Kitto, said: “The launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is an exciting moment for our business. The evolution of our business is driven by the transformative role that smartphones play in the lives of our customers – both at work and play. We know what our customers crave – more storage, ground-breaking camera technology and an intuitive, seamless experience – and the new Galaxy S23 series undoubtedly delivers – it’s our most advanced mobile technology to date”.

“With this launch, we are keen to highlight not just what features our devices have, but what they can empower users to achieve. With our new camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 Series will offer our customers more social currency, as new owners can expect to be asked ‘can you send me that?’ on a regular basis when it comes to the photos they capture. Added to this is the seamless connectivity of our ecosystem, which across all our devices can truly makes a difference in people’s lives – whether that’s getting documents updated on the move, or editing freshly captured video content.”

A Samsung Galaxy Camera with More Megapixels and Extensive Creative Controls, From Day to Night

Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content. It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions, and engineered to render incredible detail. Improved Nightography capabilities transform how the Galaxy S Series optimises photos and videos in a wide range of ambient conditions. Filming a favourite song at a concert or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner — users can get sharper images and videos. Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and colour tone.

In a Samsung Galaxy first, the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision. It uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once. And because selfie cameras are more important than ever to how we communicate today, the Galaxy S23 Series introduces fast autofocus and our first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customisation, the Galaxy S23 Series offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience. The Expert RAW app, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG — no bulky camera equipment is required. Users can experiment with multiple exposures photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings, and now, after being downloaded on Galaxy S23, Expert RAW features can be accessed within Samsung’s native Camera app or Expert RAW app. Meanwhile, the new zoom capabilities on Galaxy Watch5 Series’ Camera Controller app empower users to capture a perfectly framed shot right from their wrist.

Additional camera advancements include:

Low-light or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable with doubled optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Recording videos feel more cinematic with enhanced 8K video at 30 frames per second with a wider angle.

Advanced, object-based AI analyses each detail in the frame, even down to minute facial features such as hair and eyes, to carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics.

For an even more enhanced video experience, the new 360 Audio Recording feature on Galaxy Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound.

On Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera also gets an upgraded look. The contour housing has been removed, marking a new era of essential Galaxy design that makes the entire series stand out.

Premium Performance Makes Way for the Future of Mobile Gaming

For creators and gamers alike, the desire to push limits and constantly reimagine what’s possible requires technology that outpaces expectations. Together, Samsung and Qualcomm optimised the Samsung Galaxy experience with the brand-new “Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”- the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and the fastest Snapdragon available today. Meanwhile, on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a 5,000mAh battery powers a larger camera than Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the device’s size.

In anticipation of the future of ultimate digital realism, Galaxy S23 Ultra comes ready to support real-time ray tracing as it comes to the mobile gaming mainstream. Users will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, thanks to technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light. Plus, Samsung Galaxy’s vapour chamber, now bigger and on every Galaxy S23 Series model, keeps your gaming marathon going.

All this power underpins Galaxy S23 Ultra’s expansive 6.8-inch edge display with a reduced curvature to create a larger and flatter surface area for the best visual experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Galaxy’s unique Enhanced comfort feature allows users to adjust colour tones and contrast levels, lessening eye strain from screen time at night. Vision booster now adjusts at three levels of lighting instead of two to combat brightness and glare in daylight.

Sustainability Advances the Essence of Samsung Galaxy

The Galaxy S23 Series is made using even more recycled materials than the Galaxy S22 Series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The new S Series is the first to feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, offering durability for long-term use. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a redesigned packaging box which applied paper made with 100 percent recycled paper.

With the Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy is doing more to minimise its impact on the environment without compromising quality and aesthetic. The Galaxy S23 Series is UL ECOLOGO® certified, meaning that the product has been certified for reduced environmental impact.

For users who want to extend the life of their device, the Galaxy S23 Series’ premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. To enhance its longevity, users can also leverage programmes such as Samsung Care+, a support service for accidental damages, repairs and more.

User-Friendly Security and Privacy Enable a Transparent Experience without Compromise

Secure and private experiences are the foundation of the Galaxy S23 Series. The Security and Privacy Dashboard on Samsung Galaxy gives users full visibility over who has access to their data and how it’s being used. With just a glance, it’s easy to see if personal data is at risk and receive simple prompts to change settings for a more secure experience. Users can also decide exactly which applications and programmes get access to their data and how it can be used.

For an added layer of security, Knox Vault, which was first introduced on the Galaxy S21 Series, protects critical information on the Galaxy S23 Series by isolating it from the rest of the device, including the OS, for added protection against vulnerabilities.

More Freedom and Flexibility for Connected Lifestyles

At the core of the Samsung Galaxy S Series’ premium experience is the uncompromising innovation of Samsung Galaxy Ultra. But the power and creative capabilities of Samsung Galaxy Ultra don’t stop at smartphones. With the brand new, first-ever Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, users can now enjoy an ultimate Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Across every Galaxy S Series model, connected experiences get added benefits. Samsung Multi Control, which connects mouse and keyboard functionality between a Samsung Galaxy PC and tablet, now extends to Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 for the ultimate flexibility between devices. Plus, enhanced text usability makes it easy to copy and paste text, like URLs, from one device to another to pick up an activity on another device. On Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Meet paired with Samsung Notes and the embedded S Pen now make video calls even more collaborative. With Google Meet, live sharing, participants can simultaneously co-edit a document from each of their Android devices, rather than viewing a shared screen.

Keep everything in one place with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series by using Samsung Wallet. It lets you securely store bank cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, vouchers, and passwords all in one place. With one swipe, you’ll be able to quickly make contactless payments in shops, plus store passwords, addresses and card details for easier online browsing and shopping. As of December 2022, Monzo joined HSBC, Santander, American Express, Nationwide and others, as a card provider accepted on Samsung Wallet. As a result, Monzo customers can now add their card to Samsung Wallet to make safe, secure, contactless payments with their Samsung mobile device, anywhere that accepts contactless payments worldwide.

UK Availability and Special Offers

The Galaxy S23 Series comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Green, Lavender, Cream and Phantom Black and is available to pre-order from today.

Starting on February 17, 2023, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 will be widely available in operators, retailers and on samsung.com.

For customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ from Samsung.com we will offer double the storage to 512GB for the price of 256GB. For customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Samsung.com, we will double storage to 256GB for the price of 128GB. Pre-orders must be made by the 16th February to have access to this offer.

Additionally, customers who pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Series can choose from four exclusive colours, Graphite, Red, Lime and Sky Blue, as well as a 1TB storage variant at Samsung.com and Samsung stores. For more information please visit: www.samsung.com/uk/smartphones/galaxy-s23/buy/

Pricing

Galaxy S23 Ultra RRP:

256GB, £1249

512GB, £1399

1TB, £1599

Galaxy S23+ RRP:

256GB, £1049

512GB, £1149

Galaxy S23 RRP:

128GB- £849

256GB- £899

For more information about Galaxy S23 Series, please visit: http://www.samsungmobilepress.com or http://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy.