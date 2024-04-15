The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) is inviting all photographers to enter their images into the International Photography Exhibition 166 open call. Photographers have until 21st May 2024 to submit to the competition for selection.

From the Royal Photographic Society: Entries are open for the International Photography Exhibition 166, the world’s longest running exhibition that celebrates the most compelling images and stories of our time.



Submissions are welcome from new, emerging and established photographers at all levels and ages, working in any subject or genre.



Selected photographers will exhibit at the Royal Photographic Society in Bristol, UK, and a prize fund will be awarded to support future projects.



Entry is free for one image, and up to four images can be submitted for £18 – £30, as a series or as individual images.



CLOSING DATE: 21 May 2024

Submit your photos here.

International Photography Exhibition 165

The current edition of the International Photography Exhibition is now on show at the RPS until 2nd June 2024. Entry is free.

The RPS International Photography Exhibition 165 features a total of 111 works by 50 photographers exploring themes of environmental issues, identity, community, dementia and grief in their work.

