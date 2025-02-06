OM System has revealed a revised version of its affordable long telephoto zoom, in the shape of the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 IS II. While this looks very much like its predecessor, it now boasts full compatibility with the firm’s Sync IS, promising up to 7EV of shake reduction. On bodies that don’t support Sync IS, it’s rated for 4.5EV of stabilisation.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 IS II at a glance:

£1299

IPX1 weather sealing

Teleconverter compatible

1125g without tripod adapter

Micro Four Thirds mount

As before the lens is fully weather-sealed, but it now boasts an official IPX1 rating. It also has a fluorine coating on the front element to repel oil and raindrops. The tripod collar is now removable, should you wish to save a little weight when hand-holding the lens.

If the 200-800mm equivalent reach of the lens on its own isn’t long enough, it’s compatible with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters. With the OM System / Olympus MC-14, you get a 280-1120mm equivalent f/8-9 lens; with the MC-20 fitted, this becomes 400-1600mm equivalent f/11-13.

The OM System 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 IS II is set to go on sale in March and cost £1299.

OM System 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 IS II weathersealing on OM System OM-1 Mark II. Image credit: OM System

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 IS II full specifications

OM System 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 IS II in use with zoom extended. Image credit: OM System