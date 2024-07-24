Nikon President Muneaki Tokunari has confirmed in an interview published by Nippon that Nikon is planning to use RED video tech in upcoming Nikon mirrorless cameras – joining other brands like Sony and Canon in making cinema cameras for filmmakers and videographers.

Nikon bought US cinema camera maker RED earlier this year for $85 million. PetaPixel reported that Nikon and RED engineers had begun working together in April but that a new camera was still ‘a few years’ away.

RED was established in 2005 and became renowned for its digital movie cameras like the RED ONE 4K and V-RAPTOR. According to RED’s website, RED cameras have been used in numerous productions, in movies including ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’, ‘Midsommar’, and ‘The Hobbit’ as well as and in TV shows like ‘You’, ‘Squid Game’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Arrested Development’.

