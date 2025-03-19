Premium mirrorless cameras hold their value well while delivering superb image quality and you can save big money if you are not hung up on getting the very latest model.

A prime example is the Canon EOS R5. It came out in 2020, which seems a long time in camera technology terms, but it still has a lot of virtues. Adorama is now selling the Canon EOS R5 for a great price of $2,999, a saving of $437.99.

As we said in our original review, the Canon EOS R5 changed the world when it was introduced, thanks to high-speed continuous shooting, 8K video recording and an amazing AF system.

Canon EOS R5. Image credit: AP

It remains an outstanding choice, including for video. While the EOS R5 was prone to overheating in more demanding video-recording situations, there are ways around this and it’s not an issue for stills photography.

Canon EOS R5 key features

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

DIGIC X image processor

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

20fps continuous shooting

5,940 selectable autofocus positions

5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

Twin card slot (CFexpress Type B and SD)

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.