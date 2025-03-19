Premium mirrorless cameras hold their value well while delivering superb image quality and you can save big money if you are not hung up on getting the very latest model.
A prime example is the Canon EOS R5. It came out in 2020, which seems a long time in camera technology terms, but it still has a lot of virtues. Adorama is now selling the Canon EOS R5 for a great price of $2,999, a saving of $437.99.
As we said in our original review, the Canon EOS R5 changed the world when it was introduced, thanks to high-speed continuous shooting, 8K video recording and an amazing AF system.
It remains an outstanding choice, including for video. While the EOS R5 was prone to overheating in more demanding video-recording situations, there are ways around this and it’s not an issue for stills photography.
Canon EOS R5 key features
- 45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor
- DIGIC X image processor
- ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)
- 20fps continuous shooting
- 5,940 selectable autofocus positions
- 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder
- 8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video
- Twin card slot (CFexpress Type B and SD)
See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.