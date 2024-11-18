Nikon’s full-frame Z8 model is second only to the larger Nikon Z9, as one of Nikon’s best mirrorless cameras, and offers an impressive 45.7MP full-frame sensor with high speed shooting, impressive autofocus, as well as high-end 8K video performance. All in a camera body that’s smaller than the Nikon Z9. It’s now on offer for an incredibly low price of just £2999 body only from Park Cameras and other UK retailers. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. Follow the link to buy it below, or continue reading to see what other offers are available near you.

Nikon Z8 at a glance

45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 64-25,600 (standard)

20 frames per second shooting in raw

3.69m-dot, 0.8x viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 3-way tilting LCD

8K 30p video recording

The Nikon Z8 offers a range of high-end controls. Photo AW

Unfortunately, the savings aren’t as big if you’re not in the UK, but there are some deals available below

In our full review of the Nikon Z8 we found that the Nikon Z8 is “an absolutely sensational camera that can handle almost any photographic task with ease, yet for a lot less money (and weight) than before. For serious Nikon users, that makes for an incredibly tempting proposition.”

