OM Digital Solutions has announced an upcoming firmware update for the OM-System OM-1, which is among the Best OM System cameras. It is scheduled to become available in the autumn and is said to include improvements to the camera’s AF capabilities, such as S-AF and C-AF, as well as usability.

This follows the recent release of the OM-System OM-1 Mark II interchangeable lens camera and questions of whether this meant the original OM-System OM-1, which was released back in March 2022, was going to get a firmware update soon.

OM-System OM-1 at a glance:

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, up to 120fps fixed AF

ISO80 – ISO102400 (extended)

1053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 1.65/0.825x magnification

1.62m-dot 3in vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (upto 8EV)

CINE 4K 60fps video recording

IP53 rating with specific lenses

From OM Digital Solutions:

Thank you for your continued support of our products.

Since the announcement of the OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II interchangeable lens camera on January 30, there have been many inquiries regarding the possibility of a firmware update to the OM SYSTEM OM-1 (released March 2022).

As a result, we would like to advise of our plan for a future firmware update for OM-1:

Future Firmware Update Plan for OM-1

Scheduled to be released around this autumn (northern hemisphere), the following changes for the OM-1 via a firmware update are planned:

Autofocus: Improvement of some AF performance capabilities, such as S-AF and C-AF in all-target mode to improve capture of main subjects.

Please note the following:

It will not include new features introduced with the OM-1 Mark II, such as Live GND and AI Detection AF for humans.

It will provide some AF performance improvements only and therefore the new AF performance of the OM-1 will not match the OM-1 Mark II.

