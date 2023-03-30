The shortlist for the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 competition have been announced. The competition aims to highlight food photography around the world and offer an insight into the universal language of food culture.
The winners will be announced on Tuesday 16 May 2023 at 19:30 (BST) in an Awards Film which will be screened at BAFTA, London as well as on the the competition’s YouTube channel.
An exhibition of all finalists will be shown at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol from 20 May until 11 June 2023. It will be part of Bristol’s ‘World Photography in Focus’ during which a series of top international photography competitions, including Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Travel Photographer of the Year, will be exhibiting in the city.
The judging panel this year included Head of Photography at the Guardian Fiona Shields, restauranteur, author and TV host Chef Ian Kittichai, curator at the V&A Museum Ella Ravilious and cookbook author, photographer and columnist Nik Sharma.
See some of the shortlisted images below:
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture category
Emergency Handbag by Cath Lowe, United Kingdom
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: MPB Award for Innovation category
Super(size)man by David Gilliver, United Kingdom
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: Pink Lady® Moments of Joy category
Life is all about small pleasures by Sylvie Pabion, Spain
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: Politics of Food category
The Columbian Exchange by Kim Van Liefferinge, United States
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: Production Paradise Previously Published category
Vegan Baking by Becky Lawton, Spain
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society category
Liquid Gold by Thomas Cubitt, United Kingdom
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers category
Still life with currants – Trying to capture the beauty of fresh currants by Květa Trčková, Czech Republic
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023 shortlist: The Philip Harben Award Food in Action category
Drying the orange noodle by Sarah Wouters, Thailand
