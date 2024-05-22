For those who want to make the most portable package with the Lumix S9, Panasonic has announced a new slimline pancake lens. The Lumix S 26mm F8 is by far and away the firm’s smallest full-frame optic, at 18.1mm long, 67.1mm in diameter, and a featherweight 58g. To achieve these tiny dimensions, the lens has a fixed aperture and is manual focus only, with a minimum focus distance of 25cm.

Panasonic is keen to say, though, that unlike some other ‘body cap’ lenses on the market, this isn’t some sort of toy lens. Instead, the firm claims it will produce ‘high resolution from corner to corner’, while delivering ‘subtle bokeh that creates a natural feel’. It’s debatable how much background blur you’ll ever get from a 26mm f/8 wideangle, though.

Physically, this L-mount lens has a very simple design, with just a basic manual focus ring. Unlike on the firm’s AF lenses, turning the focus ring doesn’t automatically engage magnified view for precise focusing. There’s no distance scale or depth-of-field indication, either, which might have been handy for zone focusing for ‘snapshot’ photography. Also, there’s no means of attaching either filters or a hood.

Due on sale in June, the Panasonic Lumix S 26mm F8 will cost £219.

Panasonic Introduces New LUMIX S Series Fixed Focal Length Pancake Lens: LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26)

Lumix S 26mm F8 manual-focus pancake prime on green Lumix S9. Credit: Panasonic/AP

Panasonic is pleased to announce the new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26), an incredibly compact and lightweight full frame lens. The slim design enhances portability, without compromising on high resolution and outstanding image quality.

With a fixed focal length of 26mm, F-stop of F8, and manual focus, this new pancake lens is designed for the enjoyment of casual and creative shooting. Perfect for spontaneously capturing fleeting moments, the 26mm delivers unique results compared to the existing line-up of LUMIX S Series wide-angle, fixed focal length lenses.

A new fixed focal length pancake lens in the LUMIX S Series

Manual focus allows creators to take full control of their own personal style of content creation

