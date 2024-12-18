OnePlus celebrates its 11th Anniversary by announcing the new OnePlus 13 Series, which promises premium design and cutting-edge AI, will launch in January. The OnePlus 12 is a great all-round flagship camera phone for photography, so we are excited to see what OnePlus deliver with the 13 series. The OnePlus 13 series will launch alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on 7th January 2025 10:30am EST (3:30PM GMT).

December 17, 2024, NEW YORK – Leading technology brand OnePlus is set to launch its new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 Series, and a new variant of its flagship earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, on January 7, 2025. Continuing its promise of delivering exceptionally fast and smooth user experiences, the OnePlus 13 Series combines cutting-edge innovation with a refined focus on user-centric technology, setting the stage for a next-level flagship experience.



The first phone to be revealed from the OnePlus 13 Series is OnePlus 13. It features a slim design, an elegant camera layout following the golden ratio, and three stunning new colorways: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean is the first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather, offering a luxurious hand feel while providing desirable resistance to corrosion and scratches. The Arctic Dawn colorway introduces an industry-first surface-based glass coating, offering a comfortable, silky smooth touch and a fingerprint-resistant surface for a pristine appearance. Additionally, OnePlus 13 is the first OnePlus device to achieve both the IP68 and IP69 rating, making it an ideal companion for users who demand exceptional resilience from their everyday devices. Alongside with the industry-leading design, OnePlus 13 also excels in performance, driven by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, capable of handling the most demanding tasks with ease.



OnePlus 13 Series powered by the newly released OxygenOS 15, which integrates advanced AI features designed to deliver a lighter, smarter, and smoother experience. These AI enhancements are applied across key areas of the devices, simplifying daily interactions, boosting productivity, and sparking creativity. Key highlights include Intelligent Search, letting you search across your local files using natural prompts, so that you don’t have to open the file one by one, or read a long file yourself, and AI-powered photography tools, enhancing everyday tasks and reflecting OnePlus’ commitment to meaningful, user-focused AI advancements.



The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now come in an elegant Sapphire Blue colorway, perfectly complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean and completing a cohesive premium product lineup. Building on their already impressive functionality, the Buds Pro 3 will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 Series, offering seamless convenience for everyday communication and office tasks.



As the OnePlus 13 Series launch approaches, today also marks a significant milestone for OnePlus—its 11th anniversary. This anniversary not only marks a moment of reflection but also celebrates the Never Settle spirit that has defined the brand since its inception, and the strong community that propels us towards the pursuit of excellence. Through the ‘All Eyes Ahead’ brand video, OnePlus showcased the countless explorers over the past 11 years who have transformed inspiration into reality and consistently pushed boundaries. OnePlus always honors every explorer who has contributed to OnePlus’ growth, celebrating the collective spirit that propels us forward.



More information about the OnePlus 13 Series will be available very soon.

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.