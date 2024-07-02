OM System has released a ‘new’ Olympus camera, the Olympus branded OM-D E-M1 Mark III ASTRO, designed specifically for astrophotography, with custom modes, and new body-mount filters.

This camera is based on the old Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, which was replaced by the Olympus OM-1, and then the OM System OM-1 Mark II. After the release of the OM System Olympus OM-1, we thought we’d seen the last Olympus branded camera, as OM System no longer had permission to use the Olympus name.

The new E-M1 III ASTRO camera is designed specifically for astrophotography, and is compatible with H α-ray capture, designed to be a “celestial camera that captures the scenery of celestial objects, such as the red nebula, in vivid colours.”

This is thanks to OM System optimizing the IR cut filter located in front of the imaging sensor. OM System also say that the camera can capture “starscape photography, to full-fledged astrophotography such as constellation and nebula photography.” Due to the IR cut filter being optimised for astrophotography, the camera is not recommended for general photography.

The camera is priced at 327,800 JPY, ($2027 / £1605 at current exchange rates), and as far as we know, so far it’s only available for order in Japan. It’s due to be released on the 25th July and will be made-to-order.

As the camera is based on the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, the camera features a 20MP sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, and a weather-sealed camera body. This will be particularly useful when shooting in remote locations. The camera uses the Micro Four Thirds lens mount, and as you’d expect with a Micro Four Thirds camera, is compatible with all Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Example images from OM System. OM-D E-M1 III Astro (left) compared to standard E-M1 III.

The camera can also use the multi-shot hi-res mode to produce higher resolution images, which can give 50MP images. The camera comes pre-setup for Astrophotography, with the two custom modes (C1, and C2) already setup with the ideal shooting settings.

There’s also two body-mounted filters available (included with the E-M1 III Astro), including a light pollution filter, and a soft filter, which can be mounted in-between the lens and sensor (one at a time). This means that these filters can be used with ultra-wide-angle and fisheye lenses. These new filters are compatible with the E-M1 Mark III ASTRO, the Olympus OM-1, and OM System OM-1 Mark II, and can be ordered separately.

The OM System body-mounted filter set includes the light pollution cut filter BMF-LPC01 and the Soft Filter BMF-SE01. Image: OM System.

If you are interested in buying the OM System BMF-SE01 soft filter, this is priced at 30,800JPY, which is $190 / £150 at current exchange rates, and the BMF-LPC01 light pollution filter is priced at 41,800JPY, which is $258 / £205 (at current exchange rates).

For more information, have a look at the OM-System website. (via PhotoRumors)

