If you have been looking for a full frame DSLR camera then now is a great time to save money on the Nikon D780, one of Nikons last DSLR cameras, and one of Nikon’s best DSLRs – without spending 3x more for the flagship Nikon D6! It’s on offer for £1,865 with a versatile Nikon AF-S 24-120mm VR lens, which is the lowest price we’ve seen! Unfortunately, this offer is only available in the UK, but have a look below to see what’s available near you.

I used the Nikon D780 in extremely cold weather for an extended period of time, and found it performed flawlessly. Here’s what we had to say in our review: “It is a sensational camera that’s built to a professional standard and is a sheer delight to use. It’ll provide top-level service to photographers who aren’t fully enamoured by the thought of switching to mirrorless, especially those who want to continue using their F-mount lenses without an adapter and still swear by having an optical viewfinder.”

Nikon D780 at a glance:

24.5MP full frame CMOS sensor

Nikon F mount

ISO 100-12,800 (ISO 50-204,800 extended)

Hybrid AF system

3.2in, 2,360k-dot tilting touchscreen

12fps continuous shooting in Live View (7fps via OVF)

In-camera USB Type-C charging

Read our full Nikon D780 review.

Nikon D780 with one of the many Nikon F mount lenses.

If you are buying a Nikon DSLR for the first time, or want to find more options, the nice thing about it is that Nikon has a huge range of lenses available, both new and old, to suit all budgets. For some top recommendations have a look at our guide to the best Nikon F-mount lenses.

If you’re not in the UK, or not a fan of Amazon, then don’t worry, check out the deals below, where you might be able to find a great deal on the Nikon D780, with the possibility of saving even more money if you buy used or second-hand.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices as well as full terms and conditions. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer rating, and for peace of mind, we’d stick with direct sales from Amazon. Find more great deals here.

