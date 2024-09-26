Xiaomi has announced the latest additions to its T series of phones, featuring Leica-branded lenses and AI innovations, and its first flip phone, the Xiaomi MIX Flip

The T series sits below the flagship Xiaomi 14 range, which includes the top-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra – which we named as the best overall smartphone for photography.

Xiaomi 14T Pro key features

Triple Leica Summilux-branded camera set-up

Main camera, 50MP, 23mm equivalent, f.1.6, OIS

Telephoto, 50MP, 60mm equivalent, f/2

Ultra-wide, 12MP, 15mm equivalent, f/2.2

Front (selfie) camera, 32MP, 25mm equivalent, f/2

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ sensor

8K video at 30fps

6.67-in, 446 ppi display

Available in metallic blue, gray and black

799 euros, UK price to be confirmed.

Designed as an ‘affordable’ flagship, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is an attractive and well-specced phone with improved low-light and night performance. The new wider aperture main camera lets in 32% more light than its predecessor; note that only this main camera is optically stabilised, however.

Via a mixture of native focal lengths and zoom modes, you can shoot at 15mm, 23mm (1x), 46mm (2x), 60mm (2.6x) and 120mm (5x).

The 14T Pro’s rear camera array

The sensor is the same internally developed Light Fusion 900 unit found on the Xiaomi 14 series (though not the flagship 14 Ultra, which features a one-inch chip). Image capture speed is also 1.5x higher than on the Xiaomi 13T series, with the company claiming its other computational photography improvements reduce noise and boost dynamic range.

Xiaomi claims careful lens design in collaboration with Leica gives it the edge

Xiaomi 14 T series: ramping up the AI

Given the intense competition in the Android handset market it’s not surprising to to hear that Xiaomi is also piling on AI features to help with photography. The Xiaomi 14T Pro and 14T include Google’s Circle to Search feature which enables you to find out more information about an item of interest in a photo or video by circling it with your finger, or tapping.

The Xiaomi 14T series also comes with Google’s Gemini App, described as a personal AI assistant. At the press launch in Berlin, a Google representative showed how easy it was to ask Gemini for the best times to take photos (sunrise and sunset), good locations in Berlin for sunrise shots (the city’s East Side Gallery) and how to get there. Gemini then generated an AI image of the East Side Gallery at sunset to help you decide whether it’s worth getting up at stupid o clock.

Xiaomi’s phone operating system, HyperOS, also comes with new AI tools. For photographers, the most interesting ones are AI Image Expansion, which can can contextually generate extra ‘parts’ of an image to improve composition, for example, and AI Erase Pro, which you can use to remove distracting objects.

For video recording, AI Film helps with advanced scene recognition, composition suggestions, and music synchronisation. It makes it easy to pull together a quick movie from still images in your photo library and add music, for example, and is quic and fun.

Xiaomi 14T

The Xiaomi 14 T, meanwhile also comes with a three camera set-up (50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 12MP Ultra Wide) but incorporates a Sony IMX906 1/1.56″ sensor – so users won’t get quite the same benefits in terms of high dynamic range and noise reduction. The Xiaomi 14T main camera is also f/1.7 rather than f/1.6 and lacks optical image stabilisation.



50MP main camera, f/1.7, 23mm equivalent focal length

50MP telephoto camera, f/1.9, 60mm equivalent focal length

12MP ultra-wde camera, f/2.2/ 15mm equivalent focal length

6.67-inch screen, 2712 x 1220 resolution, 446 ppi

Available in grey, blue, black and lemon green.

649 euros. Uk price tbc

The new Mix Flip (left)

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Also announced today is the European availability of Xiaomi’s first flip phone, the MIX Flip. It offers a dual camera set-up and includes:

50MP main camera, f/1.7, 23mm equivalent focal length, OIS

50MP floating telephoto camera, f/2, 47mm equivalent focal length, supports 9cm macro photography

32MP, f/2 selfie camera

Light Fusion 800 sensor, 1/1.55″ size

4.01″ outer display, 1392 x 1208 resolution, 460ppi

6.86″ inner display, 2912 x 1224 resolution, 460ppi

Enables image and video capture from 45-120 degrees

Available in black and purple.

Includes AI features found on 14T series phones.

1299 euros UK price tbc

Xiaomi 14T Pro sample gallery

Ultra wide angle camera

Telephoto camera