Viltrox has announced the Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5 Z, another lens in their expanding range of budget lenses. It is available for Nikon Z-mount only and at just $158 (around £126) it is around half the price of the Nikkor Z 40mm F2, which is among Nikon’s cheapest lenses for Z-mount at £259.

As a lightweight lens with 40mm focal length covering full-frame mirrorless cameras, Viltrox describes the lens as ideal for daily shooting and travel. It follows the release of the Viltrox AF 56mm F1.7 portrait lens, also a budget option at only $139 (around £110).

Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5 Z. Credit: Viltrox.

Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5 Z features:

Lens mount: Z-mount

Lens elements: 10/6

Focal length: f=40mm

Viewing angle: 57.8 degrees

Aperture: F2.5-F16

Number of aperture blades: 7

Shooting distance: 0.34m-∞

Focus mechanism: Internal focus

Focus motor: STM+Lead screw

Focus mode: MF, AF

Max. magnification: 0.14x

Weight: 180g

Portrait taken with Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5 Z. Credit: Viltrox.

From Viltrox:

AF 40mm F2.5 Z, Viltrox Air series lightweight full-frame series introduces a 40mm focal length, efficient and precise autofocus system to capture wonderful moments, so that everyone can enjoy the fun of photography. Covers the full-frame image field and matches more models. Compact and lightweight lens body, easy to carry. The versatile 40mm focal length is ideal for daily shooting and travel.

FULL FRAME SENSOR FORMAT

Covering full-frame mirrorless cameras, it has wider applicability and is enough to adapt to more models of mirrorless cameras.

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN

Compact·Tiny·Portable

Made of specially made lightweight materials, the AF 40mm F2.5 is extremely lightweight, weighing less than a mobile phone.

40MM HUMAN EYE PERSPECTIVE

The 40mm all-round focal length is close to the human eye’s perspective. It can not only include rich environmental elements, but also delicately highlight the subject, and can easily handle various themes such as humanistic streets, still life photography, and environmental portraits.

F2.5 LARGE APERTURE SOFT&BEAUTIFUL BOKEH

-7 aperture blades, the light spot is round and dreamy, and the bokeh is beautiful, creating artistic expression.

-Adapt to complex and changeable shooting environments: A large aperture blurs the cluttered background and effectively highlights the subject. Shoot clearer and purer images in low-light environments.

STM STEPPER MOTOR

Efficient and Reliable Autofocus

The built-in STM stepper motor provides the high driving force required for precise autofocus and tracking focus, while supporting eye AF, better response, lower latency and vibration.

EYE/FACE AUTO FOCUS

Rejecting the cumbersome and complicated focusing experience of manual lenses, autofocus helps to efficiently and accurately lock the subject. The wonderful moment you see can be perfectly captured in the next second, and you can firmly capture every famous scene.

RELIABLE VIDEO SHOOTING PERFORMANCE

AF 40/2.5 Z has comprehensive and reliable video shooting capabilities, supports body anti-shake, is lightweight and compact, has low distortion and light breathing effect.

0.34M MINIMUM FOCUSING DISTANCE

Get closer to the subject, take close-up shots, capture details, and express delicately.

INTERNAL FOCUS SYSTEM

10 Elements In 6 Groups

Optical structure of 10 elements in 6 groups, including 1 ED lenses, 3 high refractive index lens,1 aspherical lens, high-definition nano multi-layer coating, front lens waterproof and anti-fouling coating

