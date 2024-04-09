Viltrox has announced the Viltrox AF 56mm F1.7, a super-cheap portrait lens for APS-C available for Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mount. This lens is priced at $139 (around £110) and only $132 when bought from the Viltrox website – with up to 5% off!

Viltrox AF 56mm F1.7 key features:

56mm focal length (a full-frame equivalent focal length of about 85mm)

F1.7 aperture

9 groups of 11 optical structures, including 4 ED lenses, 3 lenses with high refractive index

Electronic aperture, internal focus mechanism, supports autofocus

Precision hardened aluminum alloy bayonet

Quiet STM focus motor

Supports multiple camera shooting modes and EXlF information transmission

From Viltrox:

AUTO FOCUS LARGE APERTURE PORTRAIT LENS

AF 56 /1.7 XF/Z is an auto focus lens suitable for X-mount/Z-mount, with 11 elements in 9 groups. The focus distance is about 0.55m-∞, and noiseless STM focus motor can accurately control the moving position and bring accurate and smooth focusing.

New Generation Lightweight Series

AUTO FOCUS LARGE APERTURE LENS

56mm F1.7 XF/Z is Viltrox’s new generation of lightweight series autofocus large aperture mid-telephoto prime lens with higher cost performance.

Golden Focal Length For Portrait Photography



56mm F1.7 is a full-frame equivalent focal length of about 85mm, with a golden portrait perspective, bringing just the right three-dimensional sense of characters and background perspective.

STM STEPPER MOTOR

Efficient and Reliable Autofocus

Using STM silent motor to achieve precise and fast autofocus. Even novices can get started quickly.

CAPTURE FAMOUS SCENES ANYTIME

Rejecting the cumbersome and complicated focusing experience of manual lenses, autofocus helps to efficiently and accurately lock the subject. The wonderful moment you see can be captured in all directions in the next second.

SUPPORT EYE AF/ FACE AF

Whether it’s video or photo, the joy is given by autofocus.

Beautiful and Natural Bokeh with F1.7 Large Aperture

With 9 aperture blades, the light spot is round and dreamy, and the blur is beautiful, creating artistic expression. The F1.7 large aperture blurs out the cluttered background and effectively highlights the subject. Effectively helps capture clearer and purer images in low-light environments.

High-quality Portrait Tool with Pure Images and High-quality Image Performance

High-definition resolution, clear and sharp in-focus, soft out-of-focus blur, creating a vivid and delicate picture texture!4 ED lenses and 3 high-refractive index lenses effectively improve dispersion control capabilities.

Reliable Video Shooting Performance with Slight Breathing Effect

The 56mm F1.7 has comprehensive and reliable video shooting capabilities, supports camera body anti-shake, and has low distortion. The breathing effect is almost imperceptible when the focus changes, and the story on the screen is more immersive.

LIGHTWEIGHT, COMPACT AND PORTABLE

Made of specially made lightweight materials and lightweight design, you can hang it up and put it down with you from the streets to scenic spots to meet inspiration unexpectedly and capture the moment.

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN

Compact/lightweight design brings portability, coupled with a retro and artistic appearance. It makes you more willing to take it with you and create more themes as you like.

