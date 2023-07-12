Alongside the new Alpha A6700, Sony has also released a new full-frame telephoto zoom lens, in the shape of the Sony FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II. Designed for such things as nature, portrait, sports, and action photography, it’s a replacement for one of Sony’s very first full-frame E-mount lenses, the FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS. Major updates include much-improved close focusing capability and a smaller, lighter design.

Optically, the lens employs 19 elements in 13 groups, including 3 Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass elements, along with one each of Super ED, aspherical, and advanced aspherical elements. As a result, Sony is promising higher resolution corner-to-corner compared to the older lens. A 9-blade circular aperture is onboard for attractive bokeh, providing settings down to f/22.

Four XD linear motors are used for autofocus, which is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. The lens supports AF tracking while zooming, along with 30fps shooting on the Alpha 1. Sony claims focus breathing is well controlled and the lens is compatible with the breathing compensation function found on its recent cameras.

Probably the lens’s biggest trick, though, is its close-up performance. The minimum focus distance ranges from 26-42cm through the zoom range, compared to 1-1.5m before, which delivers half life-size magnification at all focal lengths. Sony says high optical quality is maintained at close distances via a floating focus design. The lens is also compatible with the firm’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, giving life-size magnification with the latter.

Physically the lens measures 149mm in length, 82.2mm in diameter and 794g in weight, and accepts 72mm filters. It boasts dust and drip-proof construction, with a fluorine coating on the front glass to repel water and grease. An array of switches on the side of the barrel control the autofocus and optical stabilisation system, while 3 focus hold buttons are arranged around the barrel. But unlike most recent Sony lenses, there’s no aperture dial. A removable tripod collar is supplied in the box.

The Sony FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II is due in the shops this month for £1750.

