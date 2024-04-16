Sony has announced a relatively compact and affordable large-aperture full-frame wideangle zoom, the new Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G. By reducing the zoom range relative to the top-end Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II, the company has produced an alternative that’s 2cm shorter and three-quarters of the weight, at 409g. It’s also just a little more than half the price, at £1250.

Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G at a glance:

£1250

Large-aperture wideangle zoom lens

For Sony E-mount cameras

18-24cm minimum focus distance

67mm filter thread

91.4mm long, 74.4mm diameter, 409g

Just like the recent Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G, this lens is clearly designed to provide a relatively portable option for users of Sony’s flat-bodied Alpha A7C-series cameras. It’s likely to be of most interest to photographers looking to complement their standard zoom with a wider view for subjects such as landscapes and architecture.

Optically, the lens employs 16 elements in 13 groups. This includes 3 aspherical elements, three made from extra-low dispersion (ED) glass, and one aspherical ED element. The aim is to deliver images that are sharp across the frame and free from colour fringing. Two linear motors drive the focusing, while the aperture is formed from 9 rounded blades.

Alongside zoom and focus rings, the lens includes an aperture ring which is switchable between clicked operation for photography, and smooth control for video. There’s also an AF/MF switch and a single Focus Hold button on the side of the barrel. Other video-friendly features include compatibility with Sony’s dynamic active image stabilisation and focus breathing compensation functions.

Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G

Physically the lens measures 91.4mm in length, 74.8mm in diameter and 409g, making it the smallest f/2.8 wideangle zoom for full-frame E-mount users. It employs 67mm filters and comes with a shallow petal-type hood. The barrel also boasts dust and splash-proof construction.

We got our hands on the lens prior to its official launch, and you can read our in-depth review of the new Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G here.

Full specifications

Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 G on the Sony Alpha A7R V. Credit: Andy Westlake