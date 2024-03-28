Ricoh Imaging have announced two digital compact cameras, the Ricoh GR III HDF and Ricoh GR IIIx HDF. Modeled on the popular Ricoh GR III and Ricoh GR IIIx, the cameras will both feature a newly developed HDF (Highlight Diffusion Filter).

HDF is designed to produce mellow, softened images with diffused highlight areas. By diffusing incoming light, the filter reduces overall image contrast and blurs whites in bright areas. Additionally, the shutter-release button is now a grayish silver and the default setting of the Fn (Function) button has been changed to the ON/OFF switching of the HDF. Photographers can also select another function as the default setting of the Fn button.

Pricing: The Ricoh GR III HDF is priced at £1049, and the Ricoh GR IIIX HDF is priced at £1199, this is a £100 price increase over the original Ricoh GR III and Ricoh GR IIIX.

From Ricoh Imaging:

RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. is pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF digital compact cameras. Designed using the acclaimed RICOH GR III and RICOH GR IIIx as base models, these high-end models feature a newly developed HDF (Highlight Diffusion Filter).

While inheriting the fundamental merits of the base models — exceptional image quality, flawless point-and-shoot operation and outstanding portability — the new models allows the user instantly and with a single action to engage the newly developed, built-in HDF (Highlight Diffusion Filter), which is designed to deliver mellow, softened images with diffused highlight areas, in addition to the clear, sharply focused images made famous by the base models.

This filter allows the user to add a totally different kind of visual expression to captured images, depending on the subject or creative intension.

Main features of the new RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF

– Single-action switching to the new, built-in HDF to create mellow, softened images

The new models incorporate the newly developed HDF (Highlight Diffusion Filter) to emphasize highlights and produce mellow, softened images. Developed by taking advantage of RICOH’s advanced printing technology cultivated over the years, this special-effect filter is designed to diffuse highlight areas and create a blurred effect along the image’s edges, making it possible to capture somewhat nostalgic images resembling those captured in film photography or movies. Since the HDF can be instantly switched on and off with a single action, it lets the user effortlessly alternate between two completely different visual expressions — clear, sharply focused images symbolic of the RICOH GR series, and mellow, softened images captured by the HDF — depending on the subject or creative inten-tion. This creative versatility expands the visual boundaries of snapshot photography.

HDF (Highlight Diffusion Filter) ON/OFF Comparison



By diffusing incoming light, the filter reduces overall image contrast and blurs whites in bright areas, giving the image a soft, fluffy appearance. (HDF ON / HDF OFF)

– The color of the shutter-release button has been changed to grayish silver to symbolize the easy shift of visual expression.

– The default setting of the Fn (Function) button has also been changed to the ON/OFF switching of the HDF.

The user can also select another function as the default setting of the Fn button.

With the launch of the new models, we will be releasing new firmware with function enhancements.

The following functions are new available

– The user can preprogram up to three white-balance settings as the base white balance. It is also possible to couple the base white balance with the White-balance Fine Adjustment function.

– The new models feature Zone Select AF, which automatically sets the focus at the most ap-propriate point within the image area, after the user shifts the 3×3 focus area to the desired zone. The 3×3 focus area is identical in size to that of the Auto-area AF (Center) mode.

These functions can be added to all models of the RICOH GR III and GR IIIx series by means of a firmware update, which can be later downloaded from our website.

For more Information about the new GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF, please visit the product pages.

