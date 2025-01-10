Yesterday we ran news of budget smartphones from POCO with great features for the price, and another Xiaomi brand, Redmi, has now announced new mid-range phones.

Xiaomi’s ‘Redmi’ phone range sits below its higher-end Xiaomi 14 and 14T series phones, including the world-beating Xiaomi 14 Ultra (all these brands owned by the same company gets confusing, we know).

Redmi phones are aimed at people who still want decent photographic results – along with other benefits – while keeping the cost down.

Announced today is the Redmi Note 14 series. This latest line-up includes four handsets: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14.

Redmi Note 14 Pro key features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro range features a 200MP wide camera with image stabilisation, so the new phones seem to be good value when you consider the ‘low’ storage model comes under £250.

The colour schemes of the Redmi Note 14 Pro

Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor

6.67 inch AMOLED display 3000 nits (peak)

200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, f/1.65

8MP ultra-wide angle camera, f/2.2

2MP macro camera, f/2.4

20 MP front camera, f/2.2

4k video recording at 30fps

IP68 water and dust resistance

162.3×74.4×8.2mm dimensions, 190g

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: £399 (8Gb + 256Gb), £449 (12Gb + 512Gb)

Redmi Note 14 Pro: £249 (8GB + 256GB)

The most significant differences between the 14Pro + and 14 Pro handsets appear to be in the build quality, with the + model offering an ‘All-Star Armor Structure’ plus wider range of colours and more storage options. The camera specifications are the same.

Bespoke AI editing features include AI Beautify on the front camera for portrait refinement, AI Erase Pro for object removal, and AI Image Expansion to help improve composition.

Redmi Note 14 key features

The more budget Redmi Note 14 has a less powerful camera array and processor, less fancy screen and fewer AI editing options – you just get AI Erase, AI Sky and AI Beautify. But with prices starting under £200 you still get a lot of photographic prowess for the money.

The Redmi Note 14 is available in black, purple, blue and green

MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra processor

6.67 inch AMOLED display 1800 nits (peak)

108MP main camera, f/1.7

2Mp ‘depth’ camera for creating background blur, f/2.4

2MP macro camera, f/2.4

20MP front camera, f/2.2

4k video recording at 30fps

IP68 water and dust resistance

164.84mm x 78.15mm x 8.16mm dimensions, 200g

£179 (6GB + 128GB), £229 (8GB + 256GB)

The Redmi Note 14 Series will be available from 9am on January 15th from mi.com and authorised retailers. In the meantime check out our guide to the best budget smartphones you can buy right now.