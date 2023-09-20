Nikon has released a new retro-styled full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Zf. It’s a 24.5MP model that’s styled to look like a classic 35mm film SLR, with dials on top for changing exposure settings and a central electronic viewfinder. Its design is based on the older DX-format Nikon Z fc, but scaled up to make space for a full-frame sensor, larger battery, and in-body stabilisation.

Nikon Zf key features:

24.5MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot, 0.8x electronic viewfinder

3.2in, fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video; 4K 60p (1.5x crop); Full HD 120p

Compared to the older, conventionally styled Nikon Z6 II, the new camera gains Nikon’s latest EXPEED 7 processor, which brings an array of new features. For example, the Nikon Zf boasts the same subject detection autofocus system as the Z8 and Z9, which can recognise and track people, animals and vehicles. It includes a new Advanced Auto mode for less experienced photographers, and it becomes the first Nikon camera to offer a pixel-shift multi-shot mode.

Nikon Zf with 40mm f/2 SE lens. Credit: Andy Westlake

Other notable features include the incorporation of a MicroSD card slot (alongside conventional SD) for backup; a dedicated mode for shooting in black & white; and the ability to link the image stabilisation to the autofocus point. For the first time on a full-frame Nikon, the camera employs a fully articulated touchscreen.

Unlike the Nikon Z fc, the new Nikon Zf will only be available in a black finish, and not silver. However, versions with different colour leatherette coatings will also be available, exclusively though Nikon’s online store. The Nikon Zf is due on sale in October for £2299 body-only, £2519 with the 40mm f/2 SE lens, or £2849 with the 24-70mm f/4 zoom.

From Nikon:

NIKON ANNOUNCES ITS LATEST MIRRORLESS CAMERA – THE Z F

The Zf will be available in a range of colours though Nikon’s online store. Credit: Nikon

London, United Kingdom, 20th September 2023: Nikon has today announced the Z f, its latest full-frame FX format mirrorless camera which combines heritage design with advanced technology and superior performance. Inspired by the iconic FM2, the camera looks as good as it feels in the hands of creators and photographers alike.

Equipped with the same EXPEED 7 image processing engine as the Nikon Z 9, the Z f enables advanced still image and video recording. Providing both style and substance, it features cutting edge technology, including exceptional AF and VR performance, resulting in a camera that is perfect for those looking to express their creativity.

The primary features of the Nikon Z f include:

A heritage design inspired by the iconic FM2

The influence of Nikon’s heritage is clear in the detail when it comes to the Z f. The retro-inspired look mirrors the iconic FM2, as does the adoption of the dials, shutter-release button, and the addition of Nikon’s logo from the 1970s. All the dials are made of brass – ensuring a premium, high-quality feel. Image-makers will be able to choose from six different premium exterior colour options, in addition to the all-black standard model, to personalise their camera and further match their individual style.

New functions that expand the possibilities for image expression

In addition to the conventional monochrome Picture Control, the Z f has been equipped with two new Picture Controls: flat monochrome and deep tone monochrome. A dedicated black and white position has been added to the photo and video selector to enable immediate switching between controls. The camera is also equipped with a variety of other inspiring functions and features, including Creative Picture Controls and pixel-shift shooting – a feature that the Z f is the first to support.

Enhanced video performance for diverse needs

The new camera offers some exciting video features including in-camera 10-bit H.265 recording, as well as being capable of recording up to 125 min of 4K UHD. Further functions have been inherited from the Z 9, including the ability to adjust ISO sensitivity in steps of 1/6 EV and the display of a red frame during video recording.

Superior performance using cutting-edge technologies

The Z f is powered by the latest EXPEED 7 imaging-processing engine, enabling high ISO capability. As well as having the same nine types of subject detection featured in the Z 8, the tracking performance when subject detection is used has also been increased for the Z f. The camera is further supported by in-camera vibration reduction and improved electronic VR, which both improve the quality of images when shooting dimly lit or dark indoor situations.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager at Nikon Europe: “We are excited to finally share the Nikon Z f with the rest of the world. This authentic, classic camera truly embodies the essence of Nikon, paying homage to the brand with a sentimental nod to our rich history, while showcasing the incredibly forward-thinking steps we are continually taking to evolve and create. By marrying the future with the past, we’ve been able to encompass a timeless sense of class and elegance with unrivalled creativity and innovation. The Z f offers the chance for creators to seize the day, to be bold, to be creative, and above all, to capture unusual and stand-out imagery that makes people look twice.”

Additional features: Nikon Z f

The first Nikon camera to support video recording in shutter-priority auto mode. When this mode is selected, the user selects the shutter speed, and the camera adjusts the aperture

3D-tracking (photo mode only) and Subject-tracking AF (video mode only) have been added to AF-area mode options

Pixels used to create images and those used for AF achieve the optimal exposure for each process, making it easier to focus on the intended subject, even when that subject is silhouetted against backlighting or the scene is dimly lit or dark

The range of coverage and number of focus points used in auto-area AF mode have been increased for better focus acquisition performance with distant or moving subjects

Options available for custom wide-area AF mode have been increased, improving effectiveness for scenes with multiple subjects

Adoption of the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine reduces noise in flat portions of subjects and increases image quality

The first full-frame Z-series mirrorless camera to be equipped with a vari-angle monitor

Vertical-orientation image playback and <i> menu display during playback provide efficient support for vertical shooting

The first Z-series camera to support Touch Fn for adjustment of camera settings while framing pictures in the viewfinder

The high processing ability of the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine enables High-Speed Frame Capture+ (C30), which achieves high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps

Equipped with a Pre-Release Capture function capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed

Provides a skin softening function and a portrait impression balance function for users to better achieve the portraits they intended

Features a Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control that better captures details of the subject’s complexion

Utilizes deep learning technology to identify the scene when capturing still images in auto shooting mode, realizing optimal exposure control in accordance with the scene

Superior dust- and drip-resistance enables worry-free shooting, even in harsh environments

Equipped with two memory card slots, one supporting SD cards and the other Micro SD cards

Dual coating has been adopted to protect the image sensor from dust

Supports the merging of NEF (RAW) images shot with pixel shift shooting, with use of NX Studio Ver.1.5.0. The functions of Picture Control Utility 2 have been consolidated so that adjustment, application, and management of Picture Control can be completed within one app

