Proving there is still plenty of life in compact cameras, particularly premium ones, Leica sticks a longer lens on the front of its latest Q model, the Leica Q3 43



Following on from the recent announcement of the Leica M-11D, the company has unveiled the latest addition to its Q range of premium compacts, the Q3 43.

It comes with a fixed, optically stabilised APO-Summicron-43 f/2 ASPH lens, the rationale being that the new lens’s 43mm focal length mirrors the natural perception of the human eye.

Leica Q3 43: playing the long game

‘A 43mm focal length may sound odd, but lenses in this range were used on many fixed-lens 35mm film compacts in the past,’ notes AP’s technical editor, Andy Westlake.

‘It’s equal to the diagonal of the full-frame sensor, and offers a very natural-looking perspective to images. Many photographers, myself included, prefer lenses in the 40-45mm range over either 35mm or 50mm.’

The Leica Q3 43: Q series fans wanting a longer lens are no longer left hanging

The Q3 43 is reasonably light and compact even with the complex construction of the apochromatically corrected lens with four aspherical lenses. The new camera also comes with a natty grey-leather outer covering.

In spec terms, the Q3 43 is practically identical to the highly acclaimed Q3, which remains on sale. It features a 60MP full frame sensor, phase-detection autofocus with subject recognition, tilting screen and macro mode.

That new lens does make it a little larger than the Q3, though. At 130.0mm x 80.3mm x 97.6mm and 793g, it’s 50g heavier, and the lens protrudes 5mm further from the body.

Leica Q3 43 key features

60.3MP full-frame sensor

43mm f/2 optically stabilised lens

ISO 50-100,000

Up to 15 fps shooting

5.76m-dot, 0.76x viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot tilting screen

8K 30p; 4K 60p; Full HD 120p

The Leica Q3 43 is available now from Leica stores and authorised dealers for £5,900; also announced is a new black-leather multifunction protector with integrated handgrip for the camera, which will set you back £220.

We hope to bring you a full review of the Leica Q3 43 as soon as possible, but until then, you can read our Leica Q3 in-depth review.

Leica Q3 43 Full Specifications