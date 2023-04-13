Leica has revealed its fourth-generation black & white-only rangefinder camera, in the shape of the Leica M11 Monochrom. It’s based on last year’s Leica M11, but with a modified version of that camera’s 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor, from which the usual Bayer colour filter array has been omitted. This should result in monochrome images with finer detail and lower noise than can be obtained from a conventional colour-sensitive sensor, as each pixel simply measures the true luminance level at that point in the image. Leica has previously used the same idea in such cameras as the M10 Monochrom and Q2 Monochrom.

The Leica M11 Monochrom also offers the lowest base sensitivity of any Monochrom model to date, at ISO 125, with the range extending all the way up to ISO 200,000. Key features include triple-resolution technology, with the camera capable of outputting both JPEG and raw files at either 36MP or 18MP, for situations where the native 60MP files are unnecessary. It also boasts 256GB of internal memory to complement the usual SD card slot – a useful boost from the standard M11’s 64GB.

Physically, the camera is finished in a discreet matte black, with grey and white markings. It employs an aluminium top plate, which reduces the weight significantly to 542g, compared to the previous M10 Monochrom’s 660g. The 2.3m-dot touchscreen employs a sapphire glass cover to extra durability, while the 1800mAh BP-SCL7 provides dramatically improved life compared to the older model.

The Leica M11 Monochrom is available immediately, with a body-only price of £8300.

From Leica:

Focused on the Essence of Photography: Creating Pictures with Light and Shadow

13th April 2023. Leica Camera has paved the way for photography with over 100 years of history, proving its success with an unconventional and forward-thinking approach to technology. In 2012, with the launch of its first black-and-white sensor camera, Leica became the only manufacturer in the world at the time to create a camera of this type and the Leica M Monochrom was born. Today, in the eleventh year of the Monochrom success story, and with a wealth of experience from almost 70 years of Leica rangefinder cameras, Leica Camera introduces the fourth camera generation with a black-and-white sensor: the new Leica M11 Monochrom.

Specifically developed for black-and-white photography, the Leica M11 Monochrom focuses on the most basic of all photographic practices: the composition of images solely through light and shadow.

With a monochrome multi-resolution full-format sensor exclusively developed for the new M generation, the M11 Monochrom provides extraordinary black-and-white images. Raw files can be created in DNG format or JPEGs with a resolution of either 60, 36 or 18 megapixels and when paired with the enormous ISO range of 125 to 200,000, the camera allows ever higher creative freedom when taking pictures. Users can achieve images with an unprecedented rendition of even the finest details and an exceptionally natural-looking definition, even in difficult light conditions, with extremely low noise even in the high ISO range.

The 256 GB internal memory and the convenient connectivity to the Leica FOTOS app ensure an optimal mobile workflow, which can be accessed via Bluetooth or the USB-C port, allowing images to be quickly and easily transferred to the app to be processed further. Additionally, the camera can be directly controlled with the app and photos can be immediately assessed on a smartphone or tablet thanks to tethered preview. Furthermore, the Leica M11 Monochrom is a certified Apple “Made for iPhone and iPad” accessory, offering more flexibility with the dedicated Leica FOTOS cable.

The M11 Monochrom is contained in an all-metal body and a top plate made of high-quality aluminium, with a sapphire glass display and solid leather covering, as well as black, scratch- resistant paint finish, producing a timeless and unobtrusive design. Details such as the deliberate omission of the Leica logo and the dark chrome-plated coating of the optical viewfinder underline a reduced and iconic design.

Thanks to the consistent build quality from Leica, the new Leica M11 Monochrom combines all the requirements of a premium camera with the “Made in Germany” seal.

The Leica M11 Monochrom will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting from the 13th April, 2pm. The recommended retail price will be £8,300.00 including VAT.