Fujifilm has announced a new instant camera, the Instax Wide 400, a welcome update to the Instax Wide 300 which was released ten years ago. This will be very good news to instant photographers who love the larger, wider format.

With automatic exposure and flash control, the Wide 400 is very much a point and shoot, much like the Mini 12 and SQ40. The new model does add a few features including a self-timer, a camera angle adjustment accessory that can be placed under the camera and a close-up lens (which can be used to take photos as close as 40cm).

Instax Wide 400 front vs back

Like the Mini 99, this camera does come with a selfie mirror on the lens, but does have one on the close-up lens. The Wide 400 also has a redesigned boxier body and comes in the colour green. The Instax Wide 400 will be available to buy from 12 July 2024 for £129.99.

Additionally, the Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid instant camera is now available in three new colours (Matcha Green, Misty White and Deep Bronze) and has a USB-C Type-C port for charging. The Mini LiPlay will be available buy from 19 July for £149.99.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 key features:

Film FUJIFILM instax™ WIDE FILM

Photo Picture Size 62 mm × 99 mm

Lens Retractable lens, 2 components, 2 elements, f= 95 mm, 1:14

Shooting Range Manual 2-range switching (0.9 m – 3 m/3 mand beyond)

Normal Mode (0.9 m – 3 m)Landscape Mode (3 m and beyond)

Shutter Programmed electronic shutter release,1/64 sec – 1/200 sec.

Lv 10.5 to 15 (ISO 800)

Flash Built-in, automatic electronic flash (automatic light adjustment),

Effective flash range: 0.9 to 3 m

Power Supply Four AA-size alkaline batteries (LR6)

Others Film counter, film cartridge confirmation window,

tripod socket (tripod sold separately)

Weight 616 g (without battery, strap, film cartridge, and close-up lens)

From Fujifilm:

UK, 18 June 2024: FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, Imaging Solutions Division, today announces the launch of the latest addition to the instax™ WIDE family: the instax WIDE 400™ instant camera, in a slick Sage Green colourway.

The instax WIDE 400™ is the successor to the instax WIDE 300™, launched 10 years ago in 2014. This analogue instant camera, in the ever-popular WIDE format, shoots double the width of the instax mini film. Ideal for group shots and landscapes, it allows the photographer to capture the atmosphere by including the world around the subject. The new self-timer feature enhances group shots, ensuring no one is left behind the camera. The camera angle adjustment accessory also allows users to shoot from the perfect angle, without the need for a tripod. Furthermore, the camera includes a close-up lens attachment, so beautiful macro images can be taken as close as 40cm. For taking shots of scenes at a distance of three metres or more, the user can also simply turn the WIDE 400’s lens to switch to Landscape mode.

A new and unique instax WIDE 400™ camera case that matches the colour of camera will be released at the same time.

instax mini LiPlay™ gets a refresh

FUJIFILM Europe can also reveal that the instax mini LiPlay™ 2-in-1 hybrid instant camera has been refreshed, with three new colours, each with their own textured finish, inspired by some of the latest design trends — Matcha Green, Misty White and Deep Bronze.

The camera now benefits from the addition of a USB Type-C port for charging, while the firmware update process has been simplified with users now able to update via the dedicated instax mini LiPlay™ app. The previous model required users to download updates from a website before saving them to a micro-SD card and inserting it into the camera.

The refreshed mini LiPlay maintains the same functionality, operability and compactness, while features including the sound function for recording voice messages and the smartphone image printing feature have both been retained.

As with the previous instax mini LiPlay™, the new camera comes with 13 design frames and 6 filters, while the dedicated app offers more than 60 design frames, which can be used to add effects to images.

Pricing and availability:

Fujifilm’s instax WIDE 400™ instant camera will be available to purchase from 12 July 2024 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of £129.99. The case is priced at £25.99. For more product information, please visit https://instax.co.uk/cameras/wide-400/

The instax mini LiPlay™ instant cameras will be available to purchase from 19 July 2024 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of £149.99, with cases also available at £25.99. For more product information, please visit https://instax.co.uk/cameras/mini-liplay/

All products are available on the instax website, online and in-store from authorised instax retailers, and from the FUJIFILM House of Photography in London. Prices include VAT.

