Sony has introduced a firmware update for its Sony ZV-E1 full-frame vlog camera that notably enables 4K 120p video recording as well as the capability to record in Full HD 240p. The update is free and has been designed with content creators in mind. It is available to download from today on the Creators’ Cloud website.

The Sony ZV-E1 was released earlier this year in March and included a 12MP sensor in a relatively compact body, with a fully articulated screen but no viewfinder, and simplified controls designed to be easy to use for non-expert users.

From Sony:

Sony reaffirms its commitment to supporting creators by introducing a highly anticipated firmware update for the Sony ZV-E1 vlog camera that will enable 4k120p video recording. This free update is designed to deliver an even more enriching experience for content creators by enabling users to capture stunning slow-motion visuals with unrivalled image quality and precision, propelling their creative possibilities to new heights.

For the ZV-E1 camera, acclaimed for its exceptional video performances and user-friendly features, the introduction of 4K120p recording marks a significant milestone for pushing the boundaries of creativity in a small and user-friendly form factor. By incorporating this advanced feature, content creators will have the ability to capture every moment in cinematic style.

The firmware update for the Sony ZV-E1 camera will feature:

4K120p recording

FHD240p recording

It is available from the 28th of June on the Creators’ Cloud website. For more information and to stay updated on Sony’s latest announcements, please visit https://www.sony.eu/presscentre.

