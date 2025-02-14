Max Rush from London has been named overall winner of the 18th International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, winning £4000. Max prevailed with Spectacle of a Painted Storm, a classic English garden scene taken with a hand-built field camera based around a Sony Alpha A7R body plus an adapted Mamiya 50mm lens.

‘My camera is unique, having been constructed from wood which came from at least three trees in Richmond Park,’ Max explains. ‘An old oak affected by beefsteak fungus, a cherry tree that grew at Richmond Gate, and a veteran oak that’s still alive. The wood was donated to me for this project by the Royal Parks. Each photograph is composed of eight overlapping frames which match precisely. These were then stitched automatically in Lightroom, giving the equivalent of a ‘virtual’ 6x7cm sensor with 200 megapixels resolution.’

IGPOTY has always been a diverse competition, and the categories included Abstract Gardens, Breathing Spaces, The World of Fungi and Wildlife in the Garden. In addition, awards for the best portfolio were given in partnership with the Royal Photographic Society (RPS). The RPS Gold Medal went to US photographer David Hartwell, for a studio shot of specimens from his garden, while UK photographer Claudia Gaupp bagged the silver model for her self explanatory portfolio, Rose Garden Illuminated. Another British photographer, David Southern, received the RPS Bronze Medal for Deep Forest, based around images of kelp seaweed.

18th International Garden Photographer of the Year

Spectacle of the Painted Storm by Max Rush

‘Spectacle of the Painted Storm’, Location: Brockwell Park, Lambeth, London. © Max Rush, 1st Place, Beautiful Gardens, Overall Winner, Competition 18.

From IGPOTY: IGPOTY is excited to announce that the Overall Winner of Competition 18 has been decided, many congratulations to Max Rush from London, England!

The other main category results have also been announced, as well as other categories such as the stand-alone ‘Portfolios’ competition. IGPOTY is also delighted to announce the addition of a new Headline Sponsor for 2025: Penningtons Manches Cooper – thank you very much for your support!

Photographers, both amateur, semi-pro, and professional, from all across the world, entered the main IGPOTY competition last year, which closed for entries on October 31st, 2024, and included the following exciting pay-to-enter main categories:

• 7IM Abstract Views (Sponsor: 7IM)

• Beautiful Gardens

• Breathing Spaces

• PMC Plants & Planet (Sponsor: Penningtons Manches Cooper)

• The Beauty of Plants (Sponsor: Floramedia UK)

• The World of Fungi

• Trees, Woods & Forests

• Wildflower Landscapes

• Wildlife in the Garden

The Overall Winner (one chosen from the 1st Places of the above categories) will receive a top prize of £4,000 GBP.

A Cast of Characters. Location: Home Studio, Pasadena, California, United States. © David Hartwell, The Royal Photographic Socierty Gold Medal winner, Competition 18

In addition, there were other separate competitions running such as ‘Portfolios’ which also closed on the same date, the ‘Portfolios’ competition is run in association with The Royal Photographic Society (The RPS), and the 1st Place will receive a top prize of £1,000 GBP, in addition; 1st, 2nd and 3rd Places will receive RPS Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

Speaking about the Overall Winning photo, Tyrone McGlinchey FLS FRSA (IGPOTY Head Judge), said: “This winning photograph has managed to capture that rare, magical moment between stormy weather when the sun and clouds blend to create painterly light. This, combined with Max’s unique camera setup has produced an image of outstanding artistic merit.

It’s clear that Max’s artistic vision and the dramatic natural elements aligned perfectly in this composition. It’s always a wonderful experience when the photographer’s intention is realised in the final result. I am delighted to once again award a beautiful garden shot as the IGPOTY Overall Winner, many congratulations to Max.”

Great Horned Owlet in Paradise, Location: Central Florida, Florida, United States © Amy Marques, 1st Place, Wildlife in the Garden, Competition 18

