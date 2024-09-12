Canon has unveiled a new lightweight, large aperture standard zoom for its EOS R series full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM is a general-purpose zoom for a wide range of subjects, including portraits, street, and travel photography. It’s designed to be step up from the kit zooms that come with camera bodies.

At a glance:

Large-aperture standard zoom

Compact retractable design: 92mm long, and 490g

67mm filter thread

Canon RF mount for EOS R cameras

£1249.99

The lens’s main selling point is its bright aperture in a relatively small size. It measures 92.2mm in length and 76.5mm in diameter, and weighs in at 490g. This means it’s similar in size to the Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM, and a little over half the weight of Canon’s pro-spec RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM.

With a retracting barrel design, the lens is also more portable than similar lenses from other makers, such as the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8, Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2, or Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN C.

Canon has constructed the optics using 15 elements in 12 groups, with 2 UD glass and 2 glass-molded aspheric elements to suppress image aberrations. A 9-blade aperture diaphragm stops down as far as f/22. The lens accepts 67mm filters.

The RF 28-70mm F2.8 is similar in size to the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 and smaller than the RF 24-105mm F4L. Credit: Andy Westlake

Canon is promising fast, quiet and accurate focusing, thanks to the STM Stepper Motor. Focus breathing is suppressed optically, but the lens is also compatible with in-camera correction. The minimum focus distance is 27cm at the wide end.

Optical stabilisation is built-in, offering 5.5-stops of shake suppression on its own. On a camera with in-body stabilisation, this is boosted to 7.5 stops in the centre of the image, and 7 stops at the edge. A switch on the barrel turns the stabilisation on or off.

Two small switches set the stabilisation mode and Control/Focus ring function. Credit: Andy Westlake

Weather-sealed construction

Physically, the design bears a close resemblance to Canon’s other RF consumer zooms. A Control/Focus ring can be used to change exposure settings or for manual focusing, with its function controlled by a three-way switch. One welcome touch is weather-resistant construction, which Canon usually reserves for its top-end L-series optics.

Disappointingly, we’re told that the EW-73D hood won’t come in the box, but is an optional accessory. Canon users may also be dismayed by the price, which is higher than other compact f/2.8 full-frame standard zooms. The Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM is due to go on sale on 27th Septembe for £1249.99.

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM full specifications

Price £1249.99 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 15 (2x UD, 2x GMo aspherical) Groups 12 Diaphragm blades 9 Aperture f/2.8-f/22 Minimum focus 27cm at 28mm Length 92.2mm Diameter 76.5mm Weight 490g Lens Mount Canon RF Included accessories Front and rear caps

From Canon:

Canon unlocks new creative possibilities with introduction of RF 28- 70mm F2.8 IS STM – a compact and lightweight fast aperture zoom lens

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM on the EOS R6 Mark II. Credit: Canon

London, UK, 12 September 2024 – Canon Europe today announces the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM, a constant aperture zoom lens, designed to be the ideal choice for those looking to unlock greater creativity and achieve higher quality images without compromising on portability. The new lightweight lens is the perfect step up for photographers wanting to upgrade their kit bag, enabling users to broaden their creative possibilities as well as elevating storytelling capabilities.

Designed for a variety of shooting scenarios, from portraiture to street and travel, the RF 28- 70mm F2.8 IS STM empowers users to capture creative portraits with beautifully blurred backgrounds in any lighting condition. The fast f/2.8 fixed aperture is ideal for shooting in low light conditions, capturing everything from fading ‘blue hour’ light to dimly lit indoor scenes. The RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM delivers on excellent image quality, utilising the wider benefits of the EOS R System such as the large diameter mount and Canon’s renowned optical technologies. Built with reliability in mind, particularly in rough conditions, this weather resistant lens can also take on more challenging adventures with its optical image stabilisation of up to 5.5 stops.

Measuring a mere 92.2mm in length when retracted and weighing 490g, this latest lens is among the lightest of its kind. With a significant weight reduction compared to previous lens options, it deserves a permanent place in any creative storyteller’s kit bag. Boasting capabilities that enable users to stay fully immersed in the moment, the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM offers swift adjustments to shutter speed, aperture or ISO on the move using the versatile Control/Focus ring.

Paired with any of Canon’s compact full-frame cameras in the EOS R System range, such as the EOS R8, it provides a lightweight, travel-friendly solution with superb low light performance and the ability to capture everyday moments with stunning clarity and depth.