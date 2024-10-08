Canon, along with Sony, dominates the mirrorless camera market and has a wide range of models for different types of photographer, from the beginner to the pro.

One of its best entry-level mirrorless cameras is the Canon EOS R10. We’ve found it on Amazon UK with the versatile RF-S 18-45mm IS STM Lens for £899.99, down from £1099.99. That is a big saving!

As we described in our original review, it’s a neat little camera that handles well, delivers attractive images and, for the price, has superb autofocus and continuous shooting speed. The choice of RF mount lenses is growing too.

In the US, you can also save on the camera. It can be found for $999 on Amazon US, with $100 off from the list price. Again, you get the 18-45mm lens.

Canon EOS R10 key features

24.2MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200

23fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in vari-angle LCD

