If you are looking for a beginner-friendly camera that still takes great pictures, and has enough advanced features for you to grow into, the Canon EOS 10 is a tempting choice

As we said in our original review, the Canon EOS R10 is a neat little camera that handles well, delivers attractive images and, for the price, has superb autofocus and continuous shooting speed. The choice of RF mount lenses is growing too thanks to Canon relaxing its iron grip (somewhat) on third-party RF lenses for its APS-C cameras.

Via this Amazon US deal, you can get the Canon EOS R10 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM kit lens for $999, so it’s a great starter package – particularly if you also want to explore vlogging and content creation.

Canon EOS R10 key features

24.2MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200

23fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in vari-angle LCD

A small pop-up flash is built into the hot shoe

When it comes to video, the EOS R10 is capable of delivering good-looking footage, with decent levels of detail and all the same benefits of Canon’s fine white balance and colour rendition.

