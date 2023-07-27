Micron Technology has announced the Crucial X9 Pro and the Crucial X10 Pro, two high performance portable SSDs targeted at content creators. With reported speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s, these new offerings in the Crucial Pro series are said to have been designed to meet the needs of photographers, videographers and designers who are looking for fast and high capacity storage.

Crucial X9 Pro

The Crucial X9 Pro is described as the smallest portable SSD in Micron’s product portfolio, offering up to 1,050 MB/s in a rugged, modern and lightweight design that only weighs 38 grams. It comes with a USB-C to USB-C connection cable and sizes up to 4TB.

Crucial X9 Pro Portable External SSD

Crucial X10 Pro

Described as the fastest external SSD on offer, the Crucial X10 Pro is being marketed as having read speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. Micron also claims that you can transfer 1TB of data in under 9 mins which would be music to ears of many content creators, especially those that specialise in videos.

The Crucial X10 Pro is built in the same design and dimensions as the X9 Pro but is slightly heavier at 41 grams. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and is compatible with Mac OS, Windows, Android and other operating systems without the need for a driver.

Prices and availability:

Both the Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro are available in 1TB, 2TB or 4TB options. Estimated market prices range from $79.99 to $289.99 in the US and £83.99 to £314.99 in the UK.

