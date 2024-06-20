Photography shows give a great opportunity to get your hands on the latest cameras and lenses, ask makers questions and get inspired by talks and workshops from top photographers.

One of the best shows to appear in recent years, The Wales and West Photography Show opens today at the International Convention Centre near Newport in South Wales (located close to the M4). It is open until Saturday, and entrance is free. The Wales and West Photography Show has been running for over three years, and this year’s is the biggest ever, featuring over 70 exhibitors in an expanded, 1600 square metre space.

Big names present include Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, OM System, Sigma, Tamron and Nikon, which has the new Nikon Z6III on its stand. It’s a good opportunity to get your hands on this new camera, which features a novel partially stacked sensor, and ask any questions. See below for a recap of the highlights of this major new release.

The show is a good chance to get your hands on the new Nikon Z6III

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps N-RAW video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

Wales and West show: hear top speakers for free

New for this year is a dedicated area for drone photographers and the chance for keen portrait photographers to shoot professional models and get tips and advice from retailers.

Sharpen your portrait skills at the show, for free

Another big attraction of the Wales and West Photography Show is the opportunity to hear free talks from a roster of eminent photographers, including Canon Ambassador Ellie Rothnie, Sony World Photography Winner Liam Man, Sony European ambassador (and the founder of UK Shooters) Mike Will, veteran wildlife photographer Andy Rouse and many more.

The Camera Centre stand is a major attraction of this free show

The Wales and West Photography Show is sponsored by Camera Centre, a major retailer with strong local connections – it has a large store in Cardiff while also selling across the UK via its website. Camera Centre has a large presence at the show, with lots of special deals on a wide range of cameras, lenses and accessories.

Wales and West Photography Show: AP is there too!

As mentioned, the show runs until Saturday, June 22nd. AP Deputy Editor Geoff Harris is also present at the show; don’t miss our prominent banners, too, enabling you to find out more about the AP print magazine and our huge Annual Photographer of the Year competition by scanning barcodes.

Deputy Editor Geoff Harris, seen here at the show with the new Nikon Z6III

Wales and West Photography Show Gallery: day one