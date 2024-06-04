Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year has announced the winner of their prestigious competition, celebrating all things food photography and film! Zhonghua Yang has taken the top prize for the image Red Bean Paste Balls. Taken in preparation of Spring Festival, also know as Lunar New Year.

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

Red Bean Paste Balls by Zhonghua Yang

Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang has been crowned Overall Winner of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024 and awarded the prize of £5,000 (GBP) for his image Red Bean Paste Balls. The photo captures a woman entering a room to add her latest creation to a mountain of steaming dim sum, all prepared for a feast to celebrate Lunar New Year. Overall winner and category winner of Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration. © Yang Zhonghua / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by the Royal Photographic Society

Winner: Sweet Dionysus by Elbe Vorster

Sweet Dionysus by Elbe Vorster. Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by the Royal Photographic Society. © Elbe Vorster / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers

Winner: B.L.T. Contemplation by Delaney McQuown

B.L.T. Contemplation by Delaney McQuown. Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers. © Delaney McQuown / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

Food in the Field

Winner: Mangrove Fisherman by Teo Chin Leong

Mangrove Fisherman by Teo Chin Leong. Winner of the Food in the Field category. © Teo Chin Leong / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

Food Stylist Award

Winner: Barbora Baretic

Summer Nectarine and Lavender Tart by Barbora Baretic. Winner Food Stylist Award © Barbora Baretic / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

Pink Lady® Moments of Joy

Winner: Breakfast with the Brokpas by Debdatta Chakraborty

Breakfast with the Brokpas by Debdatta Chakraborty. Winner Pink Lady® Moments of Joy category. © Debdatta Chakraborty / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action

Winner: Rice Grain Threshing by Kishore Das

Rice Grain Threshing by Kishore Das. Winner of The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action. © Kishore Das / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024

From Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year: A haunting image, Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang, has won the overall prize of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024, the world’s leading celebration of food photography and film.



The image, which had first won the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category, was taken in the rural area of Xiangshan, Zhejiang during busy preparations for a feast for Spring Festival, also known as Lunar New Year. This includes the tradition of making dim sum, such as red bean dumplings, steamed rice cakes and glutinous rice cake, each of which has a legacy of traditional craftsmanship.

“This wonderful, perfectly balanced image is full of light, shadow, mystery and poignancy,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year. “It is clear a celebratory feast is being prepared. The food is exquisitely made, its circular shapes contrasting with the angularity of the fretwork screens, through which the light pours. Meanwhile, the woman who has made the food, weary, carries in yet another tray. Her role is to labour and to serve, while the guests party and enjoy.”

The winners of the 36 categories were announced by acclaimed chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver in an exciting Awards ceremony gathering stars of the food and arts world at the Mall Galleries, London on Tuesday 4 June 2024.

“Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year continues to tell important food stories from across the globe through the very best photography,” says Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, owner of Pink Lady® and headline sponsor of the Awards. “Despite the challenges of an ever-changing world, we never cease in growing, gathering, cooking, eating and celebrating with food. Each year, the remarkable photographs serve as a reminder of the fundamental role of food in every culture and every people around the world.”

This year’s global judging panel, tasked with assessing the thousands of entries submitted from over 65 countries across the world, was chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Clare Reichenbach, CEO, the James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Asma Khan, Presenter, Chef’s Table, Cookbook Author and Founder, Darjeeling Express, Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media and Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, United Nations World Food Programme.

An exhibition of all the finalist images and films will premiere at the Mall Galleries, London. The free-to-enter exhibition, which has been named one of the best photography exhibitions to see in 2024, runs from 5th – 9th June. The exhibition forms part of the first-ever Plate! St James’s, a new festival across the historic area of St James’s in London which celebrates food, drink and photography from 5th – 23rd June.

