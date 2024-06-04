Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year has announced the winner of their prestigious competition, celebrating all things food photography and film! Zhonghua Yang has taken the top prize for the image Red Bean Paste Balls. Taken in preparation of Spring Festival, also know as Lunar New Year.
An exhibition of all the finalist images and films will premiere at the Mall Galleries, London. The free-to-enter exhibition, which has been named as one our our top exhibitions to see, runs from 5th – 9th June.
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024
Red Bean Paste Balls by Zhonghua Yang
Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by the Royal Photographic Society
Winner: Sweet Dionysus by Elbe Vorster
Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers
Winner: B.L.T. Contemplation by Delaney McQuown
Food in the Field
Winner: Mangrove Fisherman by Teo Chin Leong
Food Stylist Award
Winner: Barbora Baretic
Pink Lady® Moments of Joy
Winner: Breakfast with the Brokpas by Debdatta Chakraborty
The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action
Winner: Rice Grain Threshing by Kishore Das
From Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year: A haunting image, Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang, has won the overall prize of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024, the world’s leading celebration of food photography and film.
The image, which had first won the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category, was taken in the rural area of Xiangshan, Zhejiang during busy preparations for a feast for Spring Festival, also known as Lunar New Year. This includes the tradition of making dim sum, such as red bean dumplings, steamed rice cakes and glutinous rice cake, each of which has a legacy of traditional craftsmanship.
“This wonderful, perfectly balanced image is full of light, shadow, mystery and poignancy,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year. “It is clear a celebratory feast is being prepared. The food is exquisitely made, its circular shapes contrasting with the angularity of the fretwork screens, through which the light pours. Meanwhile, the woman who has made the food, weary, carries in yet another tray. Her role is to labour and to serve, while the guests party and enjoy.”
The winners of the 36 categories were announced by acclaimed chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver in an exciting Awards ceremony gathering stars of the food and arts world at the Mall Galleries, London on Tuesday 4 June 2024.
“Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year continues to tell important food stories from across the globe through the very best photography,” says Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, owner of Pink Lady® and headline sponsor of the Awards. “Despite the challenges of an ever-changing world, we never cease in growing, gathering, cooking, eating and celebrating with food. Each year, the remarkable photographs serve as a reminder of the fundamental role of food in every culture and every people around the world.”
This year’s global judging panel, tasked with assessing the thousands of entries submitted from over 65 countries across the world, was chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Clare Reichenbach, CEO, the James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Asma Khan, Presenter, Chef’s Table, Cookbook Author and Founder, Darjeeling Express, Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media and Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, United Nations World Food Programme.
To see the online gallery of all the 2024 finalists, visit www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com
Entries for the 2025 edition of the competition will open later this year in September.
