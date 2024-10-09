As a last minute Prime Day deal why not consider a new lens – Canon mirrorless camera owners can make a neat saving on a light, versatile and suprisingly high-performing example, the Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM

During Prime Day it is discounted to £159.99, down from £219.99, a saving of 27%. You can spend this much on a common-or-garden tripod so getting a sharp, fast fab fifty lens for your Canon R series mirrorless camera seems a good deal to us.

As we said in our original review, this is a very likeable and portable lens, that is so light you won’t notice it’s in your bag. The image quality exceeds expectations for its price and the lens operation is quiet enough for video, too.

The lens does lack an AF/MF switch but the manual focus ring can be assigned to various different settings for instant and intuitive control from your left hand. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.

The deal is not quite so good for US Amazon customers, but it’s hardly going to break the bank at $199.99.

Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM key features

RF-mount

43mm filter diameter

Six lens elements

Five lens groups

Seven aperture blades

Minimum aperture f/22

Minimum focus distance 30cm

Weight 160g

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

