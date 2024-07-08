Most of us love music in some form or another, so music photography can be a particularly rewarding genre. One of the best music photography competitions to enter is the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards (MPA), which closes for entries on July 18th.

Hosted by the iconic London recording studio, whose place in popular culture is forever assured thanks to The Beatles, the awards go from strength. Last year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards saw entries increase by more than 480%, with over 14,000 images from 30 countries being submitted for consideration across the open categories.

As well as gongs, some imaginative prizes are on offer, including mentoring from top music and portrait photographers, and music industry figures (see our video about last year’s awards below).

For this year, the judging panel includes include founding MPA judge Rankin, musicians Beth Ditto of Gossip and Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods, plus a roster of eminent photographers, including Sam Rockman. Sam was a finalist in two categories at last year’s awards – Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year and Underground Scene

Meet Sam Rockman – the entrant turned judge

To go from being an entrant to a member of the judging panel so quickly is indeed impressive. We caught up with Sam to find out more, and get his tips for success.

Sam Rockman. Credit: Rossella Damiani

How did you get started in music photography and were you already a pro when you entered the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards?

I’ve been doing photography for a long time but it’s only the last couple years that I have really fallen in love with music photography and started pushing it as a career choice. I have dabbled in it in the past whilst doing other jobs but a big push was when a friend started a band called Pengshui and I ended up doing all their portraits, music videos… and then gig photos when they started touring.

Nadine Shah performing at Gigs For Gaza. Credit: Sam Rockman

So was this the first big music photography competition you entered?

Yep! I think I have always been afraid of entering competitions because I didn’t believe my work was good enough to win. I only entered the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards as my girlfriend forced me to, on the very last night it was open!

Press shot for local hardcore band Monokay in Vienna. Credit: Sam Rockman

How did it feel to then be asked to be a judge?

Out of this world – can’t believe last year I entered and now I am going to be a judge. I have never done this before, so I am nervous but excited to see the entries, as well as very honoured to be asked to be on the panel.

What tips do you have for people entering this or other music photography awards?

Enter – just do it! That’s my first tip. I know a lot of people are probably thinking ‘what’s the point,’ but you never know. I really, really didn’t think anything would come from it, and then I got nominated in two categories of the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards.

Pick photos that make you happy and show off who you are.

Don’t worry too much about the image being technically ‘correct’ – it’s more important to see images that capture a mood or emotion.

Be original. I’ll be looking for images that stand out from the crowd.

Press shot for Levina in the studio. Credit Sam Rockman

What are the biggest mistakes made by wannabe music photographers?

I think every mistake is a learning curve so MAKE mistakes and then adapt, learn and change. If I didn’t make any mistakes, I wouldn’t be the photographer I am today. It’s important to not be afraid and to go for it – follow your gut and take that shot. Finally, don’t compare yourselves to others and try not to emulate what you think social media is telling you is a good photo.

You can enter this year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards here.

