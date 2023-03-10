Leica has announced the Leica Vario Elmar SL 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lens, a telephoto zoom lens for L-mount that is currently the longest lens in its SL-series lineup, as well as the Leica Extender L 1.4x which extends the focal length to a range of 140-560mm.

The Leica Vario Elmar SL 100-400mm f/5-6.3 and the Leica Extender L 1.4x are available globally to buy for a price of $2,195 / £1,910 and $875 / £785 from 9 March 2023.

From Leica:

Teaneck, March 9th, 2023. For over 150 years, Leica Camera AG has been crafting lenses that stand as pioneering precision tools, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible. Creative people rely on Leica cameras and lenses to capture their view of the world in outstanding image quality with the unmistakable Leica look. Now, the new Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens and the new Leica Extender L 1.4x once again expand the freedom and flexibility of photography and videography with the SL-System.

The new Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 offers the widest and longest zoom range of the SL-System and combines high-end technology with all the advantages of a particularly compact and lightweight design. Its range of applications is extremely versatile. Above all, it shines in nature, wildlife, sports and action photography. It is characterized by its high performance and high image quality over the entire zoom and aperture range. The optical image stabilizer ensures blur-free images and the autofocus focuses precisely on moving objects.

The Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 has an ARCA-SWISS compatible, detachable tripod base that can be inserted directly into a suitable coupling system without a quick-release plate. This provides a secure hold at all times when photographing or filming with a tripod. A lockable tripod clamp also allows the lens to be fixed securely at any angle. The clamp locks every 90 degrees for quick changes between landscape and portrait formats.

As an additional option, the new Leica Extender L 1.4x extends the focal length of the Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 even further to a range of 140-560mm. With its compact dimensions, it fits in any bag to quickly and flexibly form a powerful unit with the lens. Both the extended focal length and the aperture are written into the image data as usual, to ensure that they show the actual settings used.

The new SL lens, whether on its own or in combination with the Leica Extender L 1.4, complements the SL-System, as well as the L-Mount portfolio, with a versatile, powerful and compact lens that captures images and videos in unique quality.

The retail price for the new Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 is $2,195 and the retail price for the new Leica Extender L 1.4x is $875. Both products are available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers starting March 9th 2023.

