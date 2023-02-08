Leica has announced the Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH and Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. These new SL-System compact lenses are designed with both photographer and videographers in mind.

Leica is also offering four more SL-Kits with the new Summicron lenses in addition to the two existing kits, the Leica SL2 or SL2-S and Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70. A total of six SL-Kits are now available, each consisting of a camera body, lens and a price advantage. All SL-Kits will be eligible for an additional price advantage through a voucher scheme from the 8 February to 30 April 2023 for new and existing customers. A Leica account is required to activate a voucher which is valued at £850.

From Leica:

8th February 2023. Leica Camera has more than 150 years of experience in the development, design and manufacturing of optics, ensuring Leica lenses are known for their high-quality, reliability, precision and outstanding image quality. The SL-System combines exceptional performance with flexibility for photographers and videographers, and expanding the SL-Lens portfolio with the new Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. and Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. has unlocked even greater creative freedom.

Both lenses are conveniently compact and lightweight, whilst retaining a high speed and very shallow depth of field, making them especially useful for travel and day-to-day photography and videography. Thanks to their linear direct drive, the lens focusing is extremely fast, smooth and accurate, ensuring excellent focus performance for photography and quiet focusing for videography. They also expand the L-Mount Alliance offering, providing more versatility for photographers and videographers shooting in different environments.

Ensuring high optical performance was extremely important in the manufacture of both new lenses and influenced the use of aspherical elements, combining the “Made by Leica” image quality with the unmistakeable ‘Summicron’ look.

To support a photographer’s first steps with the SL-System, Leica is now offering four more SL-Kits with the new Summicron lenses (in addition to the two existing kits: Leica SL2 or SL2-S and Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70). A total of six SL-Kits are now available, each consisting of a camera body, lens and a price advantage.

All SL-Kits will also be eligible for an additional price advantage through a voucher scheme from the 8th February to 30th April 2023 for both new and existing customers. A Leica account is required to activate the voucher and can be set up at club.leica-camera.com. The voucher is

valued at £850 and will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and participating authorised dealers.

