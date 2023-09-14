The Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH lens has been released in a limited special edition ‘Titan’ that has a titanium exterior which Leica says makes it the ideal complement for all previously released Leica M cameras in titanium finish.

There are only 100 Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. ‘Titan’ lenses worldwide which will be available globally at selected Leica Stores from 14 September for a retail price of £14,000.

From Leica:

Wetzlar, 14th September 2023. The first Leica Noctilux-M was introduced in 1966 and gained a reputation as an optical masterpiece. Each of the previous Noctilux generations redefined the limits of what was technically possible and raised imaging performance to a higher level. As an example, the Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. surpassed the perception of the human eye. This masterpiece now appears in an exclusive special edition: the Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan”.

All visible components of the special edition are made of solid titanium, a lightweight and exceptionally resistant metal which gives the lens an elegant appearance and makes it the ideal complement to all previously released Leica M-Cameras in titanium finish.

Limited to 100 pieces worldwide, the Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan” achieves images with an unmistakable character, just like the series version. With its extremely shallow depth of field at open aperture, it produces pictures with a unique bokeh and inimitable aesthetics. Even in low light, the Noctilux-M brings out the finest details and impresses with a high-contrast, brilliant imaging performance.

The Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan” with an engraved special serial number will be available globally at selected Leica Stores from 14th September 2023, and the retail price will be £14,000.00 including VAT.

