To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Leitz Photographica Auction of vintage Leica cameras and lenses, a Leica has released the Leica M6 Set ‘Leica Auction’ which comes with a Leica M6 and a Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. And there are only 20 of them.

The Leica M6 camera and lens that are part of the set come with a glossy black paint finish, the Leitz logo made of solid gold specially prepared by a goldsmith in Germany and exclusive real wood armouring made of walnut veneer. The set also includes a lens cap, body cap and lens hood.

The Leica M6 Set ‘Leitz Auction’ set with Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH was made available exclusively through the Leica Camera Classics store in Vienna on 17 August 2023, with a recommended retail price of € 25,980.00 including VAT.

The set includes a Leica M6 with a Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH lens. Credit: Leica.

