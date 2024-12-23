Christmas Day may be looming but there is still time to get a great deal on a full-frame mirrorless camera if you shop around – whether for a loved one, as as gift to yourself (you deserve it).

A case in point being the full-frame Canon EOS R8. You can now get it from UK retailer CameraWorld for a very competitive £899 body only. You get another £10 off if it’s your first order from CameraWorld, too.

While our technical editor Andy Westlake had some gripes about the handling in his original review, the EOS R8 still got nearly five stars – and for this price, you are getting a lot of camera for your money.

‘You just can’t argue with the results,’ Andy noted. ‘Quite simply, it delivers great images shot after shot.’

Canon EOS R8. Credit: Andy Westlake

Canon EOS R8 key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot, 0.7x EVF

3in fully articulated LCD

The Canon EOS R8 is also Canon’s lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, which will save your back and shoulders if you are looking for a camera for a winter break or summer travels.

See below for more EOS R8 lens bundle deals and don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.