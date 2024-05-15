Getting involved with a big photography club or organisation is a great way to raise your skills, try out new gear if you are after a new camera, and meet other photographers.

The Society of Photographers is a leading UK-wide organisation and has two free photographic workshops (one today) in May, which we highly recommend. These events are the perfect opportunity to catch up with the latest products and services from the photographic trade and raise your skills by attending a series of inspiring talks.

Talks from eminent photographers are a great learning experience

There are three Masterclasses at each event, and the speakers include Emma Finch, Hannah Couzens, Emily Endean and Gurvir Johal. Meanwhile, the companies lined up to appear include Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Loxley Colour, Permajet, Camera Centre UK, Elinchrom and Aaduki Multimedia Insurance.

The event details are as follows:

15th May 2024 – Cheltenham, Leonardo Hotel

16th May 2024 – Shropshire, Mercure Telford Centre Hotel

The roadshows are also a great way to try out new gear and get your questions answered.

Colin Jones, CEO of The Society of Photographers, said, ‘We are delighted to bring the Roadshows to Cheltenham and Telford. We have prepared three free Masterclasses per event, that will give photographers hints and tips on how to improve their own photography.

That’s along with a trade show packed full of leading photographic companies eager to show you the latest in products and services from the industry, with special show deals organised by the manufacturers. If you are an aspiring photographer, you will find these days informative and educational. Tickets are free and this gains you entry to both the trade show and the Masterclasses.’

Find out more and how to get tickets here.