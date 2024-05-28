In April, Kodak sold more compact digital cameras than Canon in Japan according to BCN Ranking figures. This is the first time Kodak had ranked first in monthly market share since BCN began compiling digital camera data. The top spot in the list goes to a 16MP waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof camera – the Kodak PixPro WPZ2.

Kodak achieved a 22.5% sales volume share in the overall digital camera market, which includes compact digital cameras as well as mirrorless cameras and single-lens reflex cameras. However, its advantage when it comes to compact digital camera sales is a narrow one so only time will tell if Kodak keeps rising (as it has since 2022) or is overtaken by competitors such as Sony, Canon and Fujifilm.

The Kodak PixPro WPZ2, Kodak PixPro FZ45, and Kodak PixPro FZ55 are in the top spots for April, with cameras such as the Instax Mini Evo and Canon IXY 650 (a.k.a Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS in the Americas and Canon IXUS 285 HS in Europe, Asia and Oceania) in the running as well. BCN Ranking is a sales database that collects and aggregates actual sales data on personal computers and digital home appliances from major electronics retailers and online shops in Japan on a daily basis.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo. Photo: Isabella Ruffatti.

Best-selling compact digital cameras in Japan – April 2024

Kodak PixPro WPZ2 Kodak PixPro FZ45 Kodak PixPro FZ55 Nagaoka Movio MAF100 Kenko Tokina KC-03TY Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Canon IXY 650

Via Photo Rumours.

