The Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame film camera has been released. Meant as an upgrade to the popular Kodak Ektar H35, this new camera includes features for those looking to get creative with their film photography such as a built-in star filter to create four-beam flares as well as a bulb shutter and a tripod hole to support long-exposure photography. It also comes with an element of glass lens which is said to produce sharper photos with more details.

The Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame camera is available to pre-order in a choice of colours (Glazed pink, Glazed orange, Glazed blue, Striped green, Striped silver, Striped black) and at $64.99, it is pricier than the H35, which is priced at $49.99. Shipment is expected to begin by the end of September 2023.

Kodak Ektar H35N Specifications:

Film Format: 35mm (Half Frame)

Film Transport: Manual Wind And Rewind

Optical Lens: 22mm F8, Coated

2-Element Lens: 1 Glass Lens, 1 Aspherical Acrylic Lens

Shutter Release: 1/100s, Bulb Shutter

Flash: Built-in

Filter: Built-in Star Filter

Power Supply: 1*AAA Alkaline Battery

Dimensions: 110(W) x 62(H) x 39(D) mm

Weight: 110(g)

Materials: ABS / Aluminium

* Film, battery, cable release and tripod are excluded in the package

