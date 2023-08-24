Ilford has released the Ilford Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame, a new half-frame disposable film camera. When you’re new to shooting film reusable film cameras, or disposables, can be a good way to start. Many can be relatively cheap, but the highlight of Ilford’s new camera is that since it allows you to shoot two half frames in each of the frames on a preloaded single roll of 35mm film, you get double the usual 27 shots you would have on other popular disposable cameras like the Kodak FunSaver and the Fujifilm disposable cameras.

In place of the conventional 36x24mm negative, you get two 18×24 exposures with the Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame. As reported by Inside Imaging, the camera is loaded with 35mm 400 ISO colour negative film and the 54 exposures are in portrait format when the camera is held conventionally. It has a fixed focus 31mm f/11 lens and fixed 1/125 shutter speed. Ilford has said that the in-built flash can be recycled in just 15 seconds and the camera is pre-loaded with an AAA battery.

The Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame is currently on sale in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan for around $20/£15. While it has not been made available in the US and Europe yet, it is currently listed as coming soon on US retailer B&H.

Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame Specifications:

Film Format: 35mm (pre-loaded)

No of exposures: 54 exp

Film Speed: ISO 400

Optical Lens: 31 mm – F=11, 1 element

Focusing: Focus Free – 1m – ∞

Shutter Speed: Shutter 1/125s

Viewfinder: Field = Field >= 70%

Flash: Built-in – 15s recycle time

Power Source: 1AAA Alkaline Battery (pre-loaded)

Dimensions: 110mm (W) x 55.3mm (H) x 33.5mm (D)

