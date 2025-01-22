There is still a lot of interest in the DSLR camera, as the higher-end models are great value, packing high-resolution sensors and lovely bright viewfinders.

A good example is the Nikon D850, which is arguably the finest digital SLR ever made, a great combination of speed and high resolution. It’s now available from Amazon US* for a very tempting $1649 (note this is a refurbished camera).

The Nikon D850 is also at a keen price on Amazon UK.

As we said in our original review, the Nikon D850 is Nikon’s highest resolution full-frame DSLR, with a 45.7MP sensor, and exceptional build quality that make it a DSLR that’s hard to beat.

The Nikon D850 is a perennial favourite among wildlife photographers for its rugged construction and reliable autofocus.

True, you are not getting the latest tech from mirrorless cameras, but it’s still a terrific option at this money, and you get access to a huge range of Nikon F-mount lenses. AND it records high-quality video at 60fps.

Nikon D850 key features

45.4 -million-pixel FX format sensor

55-point AF system

Nikon F-mount

Wireless functionality

ISO 100-102,400

Records up to 4K video at 60fps

